Reader: Casa Bonita Should Team Up With Cooks From Benny's

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Casa Bonita, the focus of our current cover story, isn't the only longtime local restaurant that has yet to reopen. Benny's Restaurant & Cantina, a far more authentic Mexican restaurant thanks to chef/founder Benny Armas, has been closed since March 17, the day all eateries in Colorado were shut down.

But while many have come back — and others are considering it, since metro Denver restaurants can now operate their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity — Benny's remains closed. "We just hope you understand," proclaims the Benny's Facebook page. "We are trying to keep our family safe due to COVID-19."

Fans of the longtime eatery are willing to wait to eat Benny's food again, as evidenced by their comments on the Westword Facebook post regarding some favorite restaurants that remain closed. And while others are eager to return to Casa Bonita, they're not as excited about what's coming out of that kitchen. Says Adam:



Casa Bonita should team up with Benny's cooks.



Pleads Eric:



Come back, Benny's! (Whenver that may be.) We can't wait to eat there every week again.



Adds Tracy:

C'mon, Benny's. I miss my sloppy burrito.



Asks Jenny:



Can we *not* put Casa Bonita and Benny’s in the same boat, please?



Responds Jason:



Santiago's or even Taco Bell need to take over the F&B portion of Casa Bonita. The food would be edible, and we'd all start going again. Hell, yes, I want a half & half smothered burrito and a Dos Equis while my kids are running around!



Comments Christine:



Ugh, Casa Bonita. The cliff diving and ambience isn't really impressive in this day and age, and their sorry white-people version of Mexican food should be criminal. Like, seriously, someone should be held accountable for that nasty food. I can't believe they haven't died out yet.



Counters Wendy:

Casa Bonita is one of the last family-friendly restaurants in Denver...kids love it. Guess Denver has become too hipster for these type of places...sad. Glad I relocated to friendlier southern Colorado.



Do you miss Benny's? Casa Bonita? What other restaurants would you like to see reopen? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.