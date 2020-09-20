Reader: Is There Any Comfort Food Better Than a Great Cheeseburger?

Although National Cheeseburger Day has come and gone for 2020, it's always cheeseburger day in Denver, which lays claim to being the birthplace of the meaty marvel: Louis Ballast, owner of the Humpty-Dumpty Barrel Drive-in, trademarked the word "cheeseburger" in 1935.
Today his place is just a memory — and a memorial. But metro Denver is still home to some great cheeseburgers, and Mark Antonation recently served up seven favorites of his list of Best Old-School Burger Joints in Denver.
Readers ate it up in their Facebook comments. Says Chris:
My Brother's Bar is the real deal.
Comments Adam:
Grandpa's, Crown and Cherry Cricket never disappoint.
Responds Calvin:
Cherry Cricket in Cherry Creek is the bomb.
Adds Paul:
Grandpa's is a good choice....double cheeseburger...
Notes Shannon:
Yum, Castle.
Beth points out:
Given the impact on our planet, no one should be eating meat these days.
But Joe responds:
In the middle of a pandemic, is there any comfort food better than a great, greasy cheeseburger? Especially if you don't have to make it?
And David concludes:
Good list, Westword. Well done, for once.
Well, there were a few quibbles. Bob's Atomic Burgers in Golden didn't make the cut; nor did Kuma's Corner or Slater's 50/50, two outposts of out-of-state concepts that both recently opened in RiNo.
But most cheeseburger fans agreed with our picks. What's your favorite old-school cheeseburger? Your favorite burger of any kind in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
