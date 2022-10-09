Reader: Best Chicken Wings? What's Next, Best Chicken Feet?

We recently served up "The Ten Best Wings in Denver" and, as usual, readers squawked over many of our choices...as well as what didn't make the list. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, they asked why Wide Right hadn't made the cut. And where was Finley's Pub? The Dam Grille? Says Nate:
Golden Flame has gotta be one of the worst wings out there. Piper Inn takes it with ease.Advises Jacob:
Don't sleep on the wings at Tarantula Billiards Bar & Grill.Notes Sean:
West Hill Grill being omitted from this is a travesty.Suggests Daniel:
You need to try Cluck Chicken. Best in Denver.Wonders Alan:
First it was Korean fried chicken, now chicken wings. What's next? Chicken feet? Find some other food to write about.Adds Joe:
Chicken wings aren't worth the effort to eat them.And Donovan concludes:
Westword always claims they know the best. I think it’s whoever is either paying you the best or who you buddy up with. Your best list is always political. How about finding the best without politics or clout?What the pluck? For the umpteenth time, advertising has no connection to our Best of Denver lists. You cannot buy your way onto them. You cannot buddy up enough. Our team eats its way around town through the year, occasionally stopping to serve up lists of some specific favorites before the Best of Denver hits the streets in the spring.
In the meantime, what do you think of our current best wings list? What's your favorite spot?