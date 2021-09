Reader: No Lola? Where Should I Go for Brunch Today?

click to enlarge Patricia Calhoun

There will be no brunch at Lola Coastal Mexican today. After almost two decades and two locations, the Big Red F restaurant has closed its doors for good. The space at 1575 Boulder Street where it moved fifteen years ago, kick-starting this part of Highland becoming a major dining destination, will be transformed into a Post Chicken & Beer , a Big Red F concept that now has a half-dozen locations.After serving its last margarita on Sunday, September 12, Lola posted this note: "After almost 20 years of enormous success, Lola has locked her doors and is going back to Mexico to live on the beach and fish and surf and play with her dog. We deeply appreciate all the support you've given her during her first four years on South Pearl and the last 15 at her corner casa at 16th and Boulder streets...."Regulars were quick to leave their own messages on the Westword Facebook post with the Lola news . Says Meg:Adds Staci:Wonders Paula:Recalls Michael:Suggests Mason:Counters Peggy:Replies Nick:And Ed concludes:Did you go to Lola? What do you think of the LoHi restaurant scene? How will a Post Chicken & Beer do in that area? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.