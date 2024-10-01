Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in September

And, as usual, these openings include a mix of local spots, large chains and expansions — but the mix is leaning more toward out-of-state-based concepts these days, and more places opening outside of Denver.
September's openings include locations from large chains like In-N-Out, which continues to expand its presence in the metro area with a focus on the suburbs — this time Arvada and Parker. Southern chain Chicken Salad Chick, which debuted in northern Colorado last year, moved into Littleton, and the Arizona-born (but beloved in Colorado) Cheba Hut added a spot in Englewood after shutting down its longtime Champa Street location in May.
But other brands, such as the much smaller, D.C.-based bagel chain Call Your Mother, are still picking spots within Denver proper for their expansion plans. The latest place to get Call Your Mother's take on Jewish deli classics? A permanent trailer in Platt Park.
Other new, locally owned spots that we're excited about include the Jerk Pit, which marks a comeback for longtime chef Scott Durrah; Sweet NOLA Snoballs, a passion project for owner Lara Stepneski-Mintz, who lived in the Big Easy for two decades before returning home to Denver; and the Seoul Bowl, which took over the Tokyo Bowl space near the University of Denver and is dishing up bulgogi bowls and more fast-casual Korean fare.
We also reported six closings in September, though few came as a surprise. The owners told us about the planned closings of Aurora's Carm & Gia Metropolitan and Comida inside Stanley Marketplace, as well as that of Mutiny Information Cafe, which is moving to a new location in Englewood; Stoic & Genuine shuttered as part of a reorganization of the Crafted Concepts group as its owners refocus on Rioja.
While some closures come suddenly — with owners opting to keep the news quiet until after their last service — many restaurateurs are now opting to give both employees and guests a chance to say goodbye. That strategy has worked well for two East Colfax spots that are set to serve their last meals this month: Fox Run Cafe and longtime staple Steve's Snappin' Dogs, which had a line out the door the Saturday after giving word of the upcoming closure.
"I can't believe I'm just trying this for the first time and now it's closing," one patron remarked after thoroughly enjoying her dog — a reminder to never put off visiting those spots you've been curious about!
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in September*:
OpeningsCall Your Mother Lil' Deli - Platt Park, 567 East Louisiana Avenue
Carbon Coffee, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Cheba Hut, 5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
Chicken Salad Chick, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Church and Union, 1433 17th Street
Ghost Saloon, 1422 Larimer Street
In-N-Out, 7494 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, and 9558 Twenty Mile Road, Parker
The Jerk Pit Smokehouse, 3210 Wyandot Street
La Reyna Azteca, 1100 South Santa Fe Drive
La Marketa Restaurant & Carniceria, 7677 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Peckish Pizza, 4920 South Newport Street
The Pizza Stone of Golden, 710 Golden Ridge Road, Golden
The Salty Donut, 3985 Tennyson Street
The Seoul Bowl and Cafe, 2337 East Evans Avenue
Stay Tuned Brewery, 5127 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
Sweet NOLA Snoballs, 916 Jersey Street
Table Public House, 2190 South Platte Drive (reopening)
Urban Cowboy Public House, 1665 Grant Street
Vanishing West Ciders, 9735 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Temporary ClosureFamily Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street (reopening before the holiday season)
ClosuresThe Blue Fish Denver, 1607 Wewatta Street
Carm & Gia Metropolitan, 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Culture at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street
Comida, 3350 Brighton Boulevard, Aurora
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway (moving to Englewood)
Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].