Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: This Anti-Vendor Policy Is a Dog-Gone Shame!

November 14, 2021 8:41AM

Reader: This Anti-Vendor Policy Is a Dog-Gone Shame!
Kersten Jaeger
Many amenities have been lost to the pandemic — including the hot dog stands outside of metro area Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Back in January, vendors at these locations were told they had thirty days to remove their equipment, and they haven't been invited back. "We’re continuously evaluating the needs of our business, and we found that in some areas we need to repurpose the space to better serve our customers’ home improvement needs," a Home Depot spokesperson told Westword this fall. "The fact is that all food vendors at our stores have remained closed since March 2020, and many voluntarily chose to move their business somewhere else during that time."

But another fact is that many of these vendors did not want to leave, and would happily reopen at their old locations today. “At my Lowe’s, they replaced my hot dog stand with a water cooler,” says one vendor. And customers would be eager to welcome them back, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook followup on the missing vendors. Says Tate: 
This anti-vendor policy is a dog-gone shame!
Reports Dave:
I haven't gone to Home Depot since the carts disappeared. The promise of a dog, chips and soda was the only way I could get my kids to humor me and tag along to the hardware store.
Adds Dom:
As an avid Home Depot shopper, this deeply saddens me. The ability for me to grab a meal while I'm grabbing supplies is a job-saver. I don't need more shitty grills or fence displays outside.
Offers Zak:
What a shame. The ability to grab lunch and some supplies for work in one stop was such a time-saver.
Recalls Aaron:
The guy at the Glendale Home Depot used to play his bass along with the songs on the radio. it was awesome.
Wonders Enrique: 
Why is Home Depot trying to shut down people's businesses and livelihoods?
Suggests Denise:
They should be using all that parking-lot space to bring in food trucks — and that, my friends, would attract more customers. This is a disgusting moment for them to shut down the little guy vs a big greedy corporation.
For the record, there is one Home Depot in metro Denver that still has a vendor: the Brat Bar in Arvada. But so far, that's the sole exception to the rule.
click to enlarge The Brat Bar in Arvada still cuts the mustard. - KERSTEN JAEGER
The Brat Bar in Arvada still cuts the mustard.
Kersten Jaeger
Do you miss the vendors? Has their absence changed your shopping habits?
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation