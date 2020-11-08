Reader: Sorry to See a Good Southern Spot Go. So Long, Magnolia!

Magnolia Cajun Dining opened just last November in the former home of Cero's, at 1446 South Broadway. But you'll have to hurry if you want to try it: Magnolia is closing for good at the end of service today, November 8.

Owners Eric McDaniel and Katie O’Loughlin announced their plans on social media this week: "Hey y’all, it has been a pleasure serving all of you over the last year but the time has come for us to close up shop. We are very proud to have the best customers in the world and are very thankful for your support....Thank you so much to everyone who has come to the restaurant, ordered takeout, and supported us during these challenging times! See y’all this weekend."

Magnolia will open at 10:30 a.m. and serve until 3 p.m. today; in the meantime, readers served up their thoughts on the Westword Facebook post about our story of Magnolia's imminent closure. Says Missy:

We really liked it. Had take-out a few times during the pandemic and will definitely miss it on South Broadway.

Responds John:



Had so many high hopes for this place. Limited menu and food was bland.



Suggests Tricia:



Give your patronage to Lucile's instead.



Adds Lisa:

Lucile’s is Cajun, Creole breakfast and lunch.. been around for years. Awesome biscuits/gravy, gumbo, beignets etc.

Concludes Jay:

Sad to see a good Southern spot go...there aren't enough in town. So long, Magnolia.

Did you try Magnolia? Is there another Southern spot you like in town? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.