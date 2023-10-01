Reader: Matt Selby Leaves an Incredible Legacy

"Matty never once let up on the quest to showcase our talent, collectively and individually, and that level of humility and camaraderie left an indelible mark on us all. He respected the craft and tradition as much as he pushed to break boundaries and reach new horizons of success through hard work and intelligence. His self-taught grittiness and iconic tattooed veneer belied a sweetness that made up his core and was served up in heaping helpings with every encounter. ... Matty leaves a legacy of passion, unwavering support for his comrades and a zeal for cooking."
And his legacy inspired many other tributes on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages. Says Shannon:
Heartbreaking! Such a great guy.Recalls Laura:
I worked for Matty over a decade ago. We worked long hours together and I got to know him as funny, goofy, kind, gentle, direct, charismatic...a modest leader. He is missed.Offers Dan:
Such a huge loss. I recruited Matt (along with Jamey) to help with a few charity events. I was always impressed by how kind and giving he was. To all of his family and friends, my sincerest condolences.Comments chef Mario Nocifero:
Nice words, Jamey. He will be missed. Matt took time and welcomed me with open arms when I arrived in Denver (we never know the impact we have on others). His imprint will remain with me. All love.And from Michigan, former Denver food writer Stacey Brugeman shares this:
Matty’s passing, together with @chefdarthfader’s remembrances, have caused me to spend so much time reflecting on the evolution of Denver’s dining scene this week. I keep coming back to Matty and his contemporaries as the Rat Pack of Denver dining. They were instrumental in putting the Mile High City on the culinary map, and they did so with a spirit of collaboration and a selfless commitment to the greater good that is way too rare. So many other cities and industries could learn so much from the way they supported one another, led and inspired in large part by Matty. He leaves this incredible legacy. I’m sending all my late-night bear hugs to everyone grieving this tremendous loss.A GoFundMe has been established in Matt Selby's memory.
