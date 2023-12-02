Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November

As we near the end of the year, new additions to the food scene keep coming. In November, we reported 25 openings and just five closures — plus one big comeback.
Domo, which shut down after a viral social media video brought unwanted crowds to the beloved, quaint Japanese eatery in 2021, has reopened, though not at its previous scale. Its hours and menu are limited, as owner Gaku Homma rolls out what he calls a "re-start."
Notable brand-new spots include a trio of bars: Call Me Pearl, which is located inside the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square by Coors Field; My Boy Tony on Tennyson, a venture from the owner of Berkeley Supply Company; and South Broadway cocktail bar Pretty Neat.
They all join a vibrant bar scene, which we just celebrated in "Drink Here," our annual list of the 100 bars we can't live without.
MAKfam in Baker, where they dish up their fun spin on classic Cantonese fare. Funky Flame got its start as a cottage foods business in 2020 and has done various pop-ups since then. Now it's settling into a colorful cafe on Lowell Street that was most recently home to the N.O.S.H. (aka the Noshery).
There were a lot of business expansions last month as well, including new outposts of Ana's Norwegian, CD's Wings, Wing Shack, Dave's Hot Chicken, Maine Shack, HashTAG, Istanbul Cafe, Rush Bowls and Seasoned Swine.
Among the closures were some longtime staples, including the two-decade-old Brewery Bar III in Lone Tree, though owner Doug Lundstrom assures us that the far older Brewery Bar II on Kalamath Street will be staying open. And the future of the former Tom's Diner is once again in flux, after owner Tom Messina decided to retire for the second time following a reboot of the space as Tom's Starlight last year.
As we head into the final month of 2024, dining in Denver is more delicious than ever, and even more new restaurants are slated to start welcoming guests before the new year.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed in November:
Ana's Norwegian, 918 16th Street Mall
ASLI Mediterranean Grill, 970 South Oneida Street
Call Me Pearl, 1600 20th Street
CD's Wings, 6710 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Dave's Hot Chicken, 6515 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Funky Flame, 4994 Lowell Street
The Guest, 1432 Market Street
HashTAG, 1485 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Istanbul Cafe, 3114 Zuni Street
Kawa Ni, 1900 West 32nd Avenue
Maine Shack, 2010 16th Street, Boulder
MAKfam, 39 West First Avenue
Monolith Brewing, 1290 South Broadway
Mountain Mike's Pizza, 12239 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker
My Boy Tony, 4280 Tennyson Street
Out of the Barrel Taproom, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Pretty Neat, 114 South Broadway
Rush Bowls, 3354 Larimer Street and 8031 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Sarpino's, 7243 Federal Boulevard, Westminster
Seasoned Swine BBQ, 11601 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Stir-Pan Creamery, 1221 South Pearl Street
Sweet Izzy, 3003 East Third Avenue
Toro Food Concepts, 1018 East 11th Avenue
Verbena Restaurant + Bar, 3455 Ringsby Court
Wing Shack, 2690 28th Street, Boulder
Restaurants and bars that reopened in November:*
Domo, 1365 Osage Street
Restaurants and bars that closed in November:*
Brewery Bar III, 9228 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
The Burrito Company, 1290 South Santa Fe Drive
La Rola Colombian Kitchen, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Old Chicago, 1280 East 1st Avenue, Broomfield
Tom's Starlight, 601 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].