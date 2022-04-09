Support Us

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 2-9

April 9, 2022 6:21AM

Vert Kitchen has closed so its owners can focus on it's grab and go business.
Vert Kitchen/Instagram
A longtime South Pearl Street staple closed this week. After thirteen years, Vert Kitchen announced on March 31 that it was shutting its doors. The owners plan to focus on their grab-and-go business, "inspired by all of your favorite Vert Kitchen recipes," they wrote on Instagram.

There was a lot of action in Lakewood as Alex Seidel, the restaurateur behind Fruition and Mercantile and the co-founder of Chook Charcoal Chicken, debuted his reboot of a 35-year-old pizza place. Frontroom Pizza is now Roca's Pizza & Pasta. The space has been updated with a fresh, black-and-white-heavy design (though the salad bar stuck around). Check out our first look to find out more about the menu. Hint: Fresh pasta is being made in-house.

Over in Belmar, two new spots opened up. Garage Sale Vintage transformed an old Victoria's Secret into the latest location of its concept, which also has locations in Larimer Square and at Edgewater Public Market. Along with vintage goods, there are retro games and a full bar. Just a block away, Heaven Creamery debuted its fourth outpost.

There's a new place to sip cold brews in Edgewater. Located in the former Edgewater Fire Station, the new Edgewater Beer Garden has 4,500 square feet of outdoor garden area, plenty of open-air seating and a covered pavilion. Along with draft and bottled beer, there's a food menu with street tacos, salads, sandwiches, locally made gourmet brats, pretzels and more.

On East Colfax, the space left empty after Third Culture Bakery made a move out of Colorado is now the Asian-French-inspired Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe. It's owned by one of the daughters of the original founders of New Saigon and is the latest culinary endeavor for the family. Another daughter owns Savory Vietnam, the 2022 Best of Denver winner for Best Vietnamese Restaurant.

In other opening-and-closing news:

Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge Roca's opened April 7. - MOLLY MARTIN
Roca's opened April 7.
Molly Martin

Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe, 9935 East Colfax Avenue
Edgewater Beer Garden, 2508 Gray Street, Edgewater
Garage Sale Vintage, 390 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Heaven Creamery, 7337 West Alaska Drive in Lakewood
Roca's Pizza & Pasta, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Vert Kitchen, 704 South Pearl Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
