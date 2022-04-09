Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 2-9

There was a lot of action in Lakewood as Alex Seidel, the restaurateur behind Fruition and Mercantile and the co-founder of Chook Charcoal Chicken, debuted his reboot of a 35-year-old pizza place. Frontroom Pizza is now Roca's Pizza & Pasta. The space has been updated with a fresh, black-and-white-heavy design (though the salad bar stuck around). Check out our first look to find out more about the menu. Hint: Fresh pasta is being made in-house.
Over in Belmar, two new spots opened up. Garage Sale Vintage transformed an old Victoria's Secret into the latest location of its concept, which also has locations in Larimer Square and at Edgewater Public Market. Along with vintage goods, there are retro games and a full bar. Just a block away, Heaven Creamery debuted its fourth outpost.
There's a new place to sip cold brews in Edgewater. Located in the former Edgewater Fire Station, the new Edgewater Beer Garden has 4,500 square feet of outdoor garden area, plenty of open-air seating and a covered pavilion. Along with draft and bottled beer, there's a food menu with street tacos, salads, sandwiches, locally made gourmet brats, pretzels and more.
On East Colfax, the space left empty after Third Culture Bakery made a move out of Colorado is now the Asian-French-inspired Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe. It's owned by one of the daughters of the original founders of New Saigon and is the latest culinary endeavor for the family. Another daughter owns Savory Vietnam, the 2022 Best of Denver winner for Best Vietnamese Restaurant.
In other opening-and-closing news:
- Hawaiian chain Hangry Ohana is moving north, with a new location set to open in Greenwood Village in May.
- Former Dry Dock head brewer Alan Simons has teamed with Live Slow Brewery and Bowling Alley, which is coming to Wheat Ridge this fall.
- Broadway Market is officially closed for good — it was announced this week that a San Francisco-based property management company is taking over the space.
- Shake Shack is opening its first Colorado location with a drive-thru on April 15 (it's only the fifth location in the country that will have one).
- Squeeze Juicery has popped up in LoHi at the Kobe An window for the summer.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe, 9935 East Colfax Avenue
Edgewater Beer Garden, 2508 Gray Street, Edgewater
Garage Sale Vintage, 390 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Heaven Creamery, 7337 West Alaska Drive in Lakewood
Roca's Pizza & Pasta, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Vert Kitchen, 704 South Pearl Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].