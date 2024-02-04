 Opinion: Bar Bar Is Denver's Worst Dive, Which Makes It the Best | Westword
Reader: Bar Bar Qualifies as the Worst, Which Makes It Denver's Best Dive Bar

Commenters pour out their thoughts on the city's best dive bars.
February 4, 2024
Yes, Bar Bar is still serving.
When another publication erroneously reported that the Carioca Cafe — aka Bar Bar, after the sign out front — had closed, waves of concern about disappearing dive bars washed over Denver. But as it turned out, the longtime watering hole had just suffered a broken pipe and is now back in business, albeit with limited hours.

Bar Bar — perhaps the diviest of Denver's dives, on the edge of downtown at 2060 Champa Street — dates back close to a century, and like cheap drinks, the patina of age (a kind term for grime) often helps define a dive bar. Can there be a new dive bar? Can there be a clean dive bar?

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our Ten Best Dive Bars in Denver (including Bar Bar), readers offered up some of their own favorites — a few too new and too clean to qualify under our definition. Where was the Athmar? Extra Innings? The Dirty Duck? But some denizens of dives understand that the best ones are not necessarily the tidiest. Says Kevin:
I want the WORST dive bar.
Responds Joe: 
Well, Bar Bar definitely qualifies as the worst, which makes it the best dive in the city. It's also one of the last holdouts of old downtown Denver.
Adds Kadia: 
That place is lame and full of weirdos
Offers Mark: 
Spent many an hour besotting myself at this fine establishment.
Notes Craig: 
21st and Champa...absolute shithole and the bathroom, well if you make it out alive, you're doing good.
Recalls Fred:
Trashy thirty years ago, still trashy. If you're not up to date on all your shots, don’t go in. Let them know.
Concludes Jeff: 
Long live Bar Bar!
Have you been to Bar Bar? What's your favorite dive bar in metro Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
