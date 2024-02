Reader: Bar Bar Qualifies as the Worst, Which Makes It Denver's Best Dive Bar

I want the WORST dive bar.



Well, Bar Bar definitely qualifies as the worst, which makes it the best dive in the city. It's also one of the last holdouts of old downtown Denver.



That place is lame and full of weirdos



Spent many an hour besotting myself at this fine establishment.

21st and Champa...absolute shithole and the bathroom, well if you make it out alive, you're doing good.



Trashy thirty years ago, still trashy. If you're not up to date on all your shots, don’t go in. Let them know.

Long live Bar Bar!

When another publication erroneously reported that the Carioca Cafe — aka Bar Bar, after the sign out front — had closed, waves of concern about disappearing dive bars washed over Denver. But as it turned out, the longtime watering hole had just suffered a broken pipe and is now back in business, albeit with limited hours. Bar Bar — perhaps the diviest of Denver's dives, on the edge of downtown at 2060 Champa Street — dates back close to a century, and like cheap drinks, the patina of age (a kind term for grime) often helps define a dive bar. Can there be a new dive bar? Can there be a clean dive bar? In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our Ten Best Dive Bars in Denver (including Bar Bar), readers offered up some of their own favorites — a few too new and too clean to qualify under our definition. Where was the Athmar? Extra Innings? The Dirty Duck? But some denizens of dives understand that the best ones are not necessarily the tidiest. Have you been to Bar Bar? What's your favorite dive bar in metro Denver?