Comment of the Day

Reader: It's a Shame to See These Small Businesses Close

"‘Closing time’ can sometimes be the saddest two words in the English language, especially when you're spending time with friends and family while sharing good spirits. I don't think it gets any less emotional when those two words become words for Bottle Shop 33’s closing," reads an announcement from Richard...
February 18, 2024
Bottle Shop 33
On March 17, the store will close its doors for good. "At the end of the day, it just felt like it was time," Oneslager says. "It's been a wonderful ride and experience. For those who have lived in Denver for a while, we can easily reminisce about some of our favorite restaurants or stores that are no longer around. They seem to hold a special place in our imagination and memory, more than if they were still open. I hope that holds true for Bottle Shop 33."

It certainly holds true with Molly Martin, who writes about her love of the shop in this post announcing its closing. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers are also crying in their figurative beers. Says Jake:
Will miss y'all! What a great selection and great staff.
Adds Richard:
Excellent little shop and terrific decor and such. Not a regular customer by any means but enjoyed it. Sad to see it shutter the doors.
Notes Wendy:
Sad to see this shop close. Unfortunately, losses like this are just some of the collateral damage on our quest for convenience. While we will be able to get all the same products the wholesalers impose upon us, gone will be the days where a specialist can easily help with the discovery of the perfect wine you never knew about or a unique bottle of spirits for your signature drink.
Counters Johnny:
I'm here for booze, not a floor show or something. Booze.
Replies Michael:
I don’t drink alcohol, but I hate to see independent businesses shuttered by laws that benefit mega-grocery chains that want to merge.
Adds Joe: 
It’s a shame to see these small businesses close. People choose convenience (laziness) over many small businesses and later lament their demise.
Concludes Zee:
Good lord, more businesses closing. So sad.
Have you shopped at Bottle Shop 33? What liquor stores do you visit? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
