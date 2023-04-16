Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Soon There Will Be Nothing Left of the Denver We Knew

April 16, 2023 8:07AM

The original Quiznos was seized for taxes last week.
The original Quiznos was seized for taxes last week. Molly Martin
"I came from New York and was used to eating subs on crusty Italian bread. Then I came out here, and people were eating sub sandwiches on hot dog rolls. I figured I could make a better sandwich," says Jimmy Lambatos, who opened the original Quiznos at 1275 Grant Street in 1981.

Now that flagship store is closed — at least temporarily. The windows are covered in notices about the non-payment of taxes, though the company said it plans to find a new franchisee to take it over. "It's really disheartening," says Lambatos, who would regularly stop by for a sandwich. "I've eaten there about forty times in the last fifteen or so years that I've been away from the business."

Apparently not enough people ate at this original spot to keep it going. But whether they liked its sandwiches or not, in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Quiznos news, some consumers say they'll miss the place. Says Alex:
That sucks. This was a staple in my life. Wishing the best.
Responds Ray:
I remember when that place first opened. Ate there a few times; nothing special. Every time I go by there I'm surprised it's still there. I knew a family who had a Quiznos franchise. They said it was a horrible experience.

Adds Bryan:
What a bummer. I loved Quiznos growing up. Chicken carbonara with honey mustard was my go-to. I found one in Jackson, Wyoming, last summer and that was such a nice surprise. I’ve heard that their cost of ingredients were really high, and franchisees had a hard time making money at them. So naturally most were sold off over time. RIP Quiznos.
Counters Navi:
There is a place called Subculture only a few blocks down 13th that makes much better food than QuizNOs.
Offers Gen:
Soon there will be little to nothing left of the Denver we grew up in.
Concludes Andrew:
Wow, I thought that was the one that was never going to close...soon there will be nothing here but a dozen bars, a Meow Wolf and overpriced apartments..
For more food for thought, see our story on angry Quiznos franchisees, "You're Toast!"

Did you eat at this Quiznos? Will you miss it? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation