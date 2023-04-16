Reader: Soon There Will Be Nothing Left of the Denver We Knew

Now that flagship store is closed — at least temporarily. The windows are covered in notices about the non-payment of taxes, though the company said it plans to find a new franchisee to take it over. "It's really disheartening," says Lambatos, who would regularly stop by for a sandwich. "I've eaten there about forty times in the last fifteen or so years that I've been away from the business."
Apparently not enough people ate at this original spot to keep it going. But whether they liked its sandwiches or not, in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Quiznos news, some consumers say they'll miss the place. Says Alex:
That sucks. This was a staple in my life. Wishing the best.Responds Ray:
I remember when that place first opened. Ate there a few times; nothing special. Every time I go by there I'm surprised it's still there. I knew a family who had a Quiznos franchise. They said it was a horrible experience.
Adds Bryan:
What a bummer. I loved Quiznos growing up. Chicken carbonara with honey mustard was my go-to. I found one in Jackson, Wyoming, last summer and that was such a nice surprise. I’ve heard that their cost of ingredients were really high, and franchisees had a hard time making money at them. So naturally most were sold off over time. RIP Quiznos.Counters Navi:
There is a place called Subculture only a few blocks down 13th that makes much better food than QuizNOs.Offers Gen:
Soon there will be little to nothing left of the Denver we grew up in.Concludes Andrew:
Wow, I thought that was the one that was never going to close...soon there will be nothing here but a dozen bars, a Meow Wolf and overpriced apartments..For more food for thought, see our story on angry Quiznos franchisees, "You're Toast!"
Did you eat at this Quiznos? Will you miss it? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]