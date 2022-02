Reader: Whataburger Is Just Another Chain. Eat Local Burgers!

Now there’s absolutely no reason to go back to the South.



Love Whataburger, got hooked during a trip to Texas a few years ago. May need to drive down to the Springs one weekend to get my fix!



It’s been maybe 25-30 years since I’ve had a Whataburger but from what I remember, I enjoyed them more than most other fast-food burgers. Could be nostalgia, but I will definitely be going once they open — after all the hype dies down, I won’t wait hours for fast food.



'll take a Whataburger green chile cheeseburger over a double double animal style ANY DAY!!! Any time I go to NM, I have to hit up a Whataburger. I really hope they come into the metro soon.



Better than In-N-Out.. but still just another variation of Sonic Drive-In..



Yay...another fast-food chain just like In-N-Out and the rest of them. Support local independent businesses. Plenty of places to get a great burger.

Who has good burgers in Denver that not a chain?



Lots of places. The Sports Column on Blake Street in LoDo makes a fantastic burger. Park Burger is a chain, but a small, local chain that is independently owned. Woody’s Pizza in Golden makes a fantastic burger, Bob’s Atomic Burgers as well. Teller’s Taproom and Kitchen. Mountain Tap Bar and Grill. Highland Tap and Burger. Briar Common Brewery and Eatery. Colorado Plus.



Virtually any place that isn’t fast food will have a better burger than a flavorless, over-salted fast-food chain. The above have been my favorites.



Another member of the fast-food chain gang is coming to Colorado. On February 23, Whataburger will return to the state , opening a spot at 1310 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs. This is the Texas-based chain's first location in Colorado since the 1970s, when it had several outposts here, including one at 595 East 88th Avenue (now the home of Jim's Burger Haven).Like In-N-Out Whataburger has a cult following. This spot is just down the street from a recently opened In-N-Out, which could cause a hunger-fueled traffic jam next week (wait until late, the drive-thru will be open 24/7). While the company is planning two more Colorado Springs locations, there's no word yet about whether Whataburger will be back in metro Denver.But the news that one is coming to Colorado Springs was enough to get fans excited, as evidenced by their comments on the Westword Facebook page . Says Tobias:Adds Jason:Recalls Michael:Says John:Replies JustinBut then there's this from Jason:Asks Nicholas:Replies Jason:What's your favorite burger in Denver? What's your favorite chain? Are you hungry for Whataburger? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]