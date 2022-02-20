Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Whataburger Is Just Another Chain. Eat Local Burgers!

February 20, 2022 3:02PM

Coming soon.
Coming soon. Whataburger
Another member of the fast-food chain gang is coming to Colorado. On February 23, Whataburger will return to the state, opening a spot at 1310 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs. This is the Texas-based chain's first location in Colorado since the 1970s, when it had several outposts here, including one at 595 East 88th Avenue (now the home of Jim's Burger Haven).

Like In-N-Out, Whataburger has a cult following. This spot is just down the street from a recently opened In-N-Out, which could cause a hunger-fueled traffic jam next week (wait until late, the drive-thru will be open 24/7). While the company is planning two more Colorado Springs locations, there's no word yet about whether Whataburger will be back in metro Denver.

But the news that one is coming to Colorado Springs was enough to get fans excited, as evidenced by their comments on the Westword Facebook page. Says Tobias:
Now there’s absolutely no reason to go back to the South.
Adds Jason:
Love Whataburger, got hooked during a trip to Texas a few years ago. May need to drive down to the Springs one weekend to get my fix!
Recalls Michael:
It’s been maybe 25-30 years since I’ve had a Whataburger but from what I remember, I enjoyed them more than most other fast-food burgers. Could be nostalgia, but I will definitely be going once they open — after all the hype dies down, I won’t wait hours for fast food.
Says John:
'll take a Whataburger green chile cheeseburger over a double double animal style ANY DAY!!! Any time I go to NM, I have to hit up a Whataburger. I really hope they come into the metro soon.
Replies Justin
Better than In-N-Out.. but still just another variation of Sonic Drive-In..
But then there's this from Jason:
Yay...another fast-food chain just like In-N-Out and the rest of them. Support local independent businesses. Plenty of places to get a great burger.
Asks Nicholas:
Who has good burgers in Denver that not a chain?
Replies Jason: 
Lots of places. The Sports Column on Blake Street in LoDo makes a fantastic burger. Park Burger is a chain, but a small, local chain that is independently owned. Woody’s Pizza in Golden makes a fantastic burger, Bob’s Atomic Burgers as well. Teller’s Taproom and Kitchen. Mountain Tap Bar and Grill. Highland Tap and Burger. Briar Common Brewery and Eatery. Colorado Plus.

Virtually any place that isn’t fast food will have a better burger than a flavorless, over-salted fast-food chain. The above have been my favorites.
What's your favorite burger in Denver? What's your favorite chain? Are you hungry for Whataburger? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation