Reader: Whataburger Is Just Another Chain. Eat Local Burgers!

Like In-N-Out, Whataburger has a cult following. This spot is just down the street from a recently opened In-N-Out, which could cause a hunger-fueled traffic jam next week (wait until late, the drive-thru will be open 24/7). While the company is planning two more Colorado Springs locations, there's no word yet about whether Whataburger will be back in metro Denver.
But the news that one is coming to Colorado Springs was enough to get fans excited, as evidenced by their comments on the Westword Facebook page. Says Tobias:
Now there’s absolutely no reason to go back to the South.Adds Jason:
Love Whataburger, got hooked during a trip to Texas a few years ago. May need to drive down to the Springs one weekend to get my fix!Recalls Michael:
It’s been maybe 25-30 years since I’ve had a Whataburger but from what I remember, I enjoyed them more than most other fast-food burgers. Could be nostalgia, but I will definitely be going once they open — after all the hype dies down, I won’t wait hours for fast food.Says John:
'll take a Whataburger green chile cheeseburger over a double double animal style ANY DAY!!! Any time I go to NM, I have to hit up a Whataburger. I really hope they come into the metro soon.Replies Justin
Better than In-N-Out.. but still just another variation of Sonic Drive-In..But then there's this from Jason:
Yay...another fast-food chain just like In-N-Out and the rest of them. Support local independent businesses. Plenty of places to get a great burger.Asks Nicholas:
Who has good burgers in Denver that not a chain?Replies Jason:
Lots of places. The Sports Column on Blake Street in LoDo makes a fantastic burger. Park Burger is a chain, but a small, local chain that is independently owned. Woody's Pizza in Golden makes a fantastic burger, Bob's Atomic Burgers as well. Teller's Taproom and Kitchen. Mountain Tap Bar and Grill. Highland Tap and Burger. Briar Common Brewery and Eatery. Colorado Plus.What's your favorite burger in Denver? What's your favorite chain? Are you hungry for Whataburger? Post a comment or share your thoughts
Virtually any place that isn’t fast food will have a better burger than a flavorless, over-salted fast-food chain. The above have been my favorites.