 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Vulfpeck headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Vulfpeck headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | April 27, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival is this Saturday at Fiddler's Green with the Offspring headlining, while Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law and other bands are also on the bill. The tenth annual FoCoMX starts today and runs tomorrow as well with more than 300 bands playing at over 30 venues around Fort Collins. Also on tap this weekend are two nights of Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the Ogden Theatre, Puddle of Mudd at Herman's Hideaway, Hayley Kiyoko at Summit Music Hall and Of Montreal at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Vulfpeck
$42.75-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

FoCoMX (also April 28)
3:30 p.m., $35, various locations

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (also April 28)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Fortunate Youth
$17/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Brothers Comatose
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Puddle of Mudd
$24-$80, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Commander Cody
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Caribou Room

The Nadas
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

eTown Radio Show Taping with Bettye LaVette
$25, 7 p.m., eTown hall

Nebula Ensemble
free, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival
$39-$59, 2 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Tracy Lawrence
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Hayley Kiyoko
$20-$95, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

phAb5
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Midnight Tyrannosaurus
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Of Montreal
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Glen Phillips
$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

Chaos and Carnage Tour
$20/$25, 3 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Parquet Courts
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Indigenous
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Lunetta
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >