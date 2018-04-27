The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival is this Saturday at Fiddler's Green with the Offspring headlining, while Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law and other bands are also on the bill. The tenth annual FoCoMX starts today and runs tomorrow as well with more than 300 bands playing at over 30 venues around Fort Collins. Also on tap this weekend are two nights of Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the Ogden Theatre, Puddle of Mudd at Herman's Hideaway, Hayley Kiyoko at Summit Music Hall and Of Montreal at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Vulfpeck
$42.75-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
FoCoMX (also April 28)
3:30 p.m., $35, various locations
Rainbow Kitten Surprise (also April 28)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Fortunate Youth
$17/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Brothers Comatose
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Puddle of Mudd
$24-$80, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Commander Cody
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Caribou Room
The Nadas
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
eTown Radio Show Taping with Bettye LaVette
$25, 7 p.m., eTown hall
Nebula Ensemble
free, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival
$39-$59, 2 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Tracy Lawrence
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Hayley Kiyoko
$20-$95, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
phAb5
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Of Montreal
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Glen Phillips
$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, APRIL 29
Chaos and Carnage Tour
$20/$25, 3 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Parquet Courts
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Indigenous
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Lunetta
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
