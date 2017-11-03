 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Jay-Z is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Jay-Z is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 3, 2017 | 7:48am
AA

Jay-Z stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday in support of his latest effort, 4:44, while A$AP Mob is at 1STBANK Center tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Jesus and the Mary Chain at Summit Music Hall (which was originally scheduled at Fillmore Auditorium), Third Eye Blind at the Fillmore, Alejandro Escovedo at Soiled Dove, and Gregory Porter, who just released a Nat King Cole tribute album, at Newman Center for the Performing Arts. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

A$AP Mob
$29.50-$49.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

The Motet (also November 4)
$32-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Jesus and Mary Chain
$34.75/$37, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Dumpstaphunk
$10/$17, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Louis Futon
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Swingin' Utters
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Stone Foxes
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Third Eye Blind
$39.50/$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Breakin' Convention 2017 (also November 5)
$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theater

Turnover
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Gregory Porter
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Jerry Douglas Band
$33/$35, 8 p.m., L2 Church

Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers
$24, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Witt Lowry
$15-$65, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Aretha Franklin Tribute with Mary Louise Lee
$40, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Jay-Z
$29.50-$175.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Underachievers
$20-$85, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Decades Rewind
$52-$62, 7 p.m., Newman Center

Will Hoge
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Habib Koité
$28/$30, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Diarrhea Planet
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Alejandro Escovedo
$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dar Williams
$30-$50, 7 p.m., eTown Hall

Ne Obliviscaris
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >