The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Jay-Z stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday in support of his latest effort, 4:44, while A$AP Mob is at 1STBANK Center tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Jesus and the Mary Chain at Summit Music Hall (which was originally scheduled at Fillmore Auditorium), Third Eye Blind at the Fillmore, Alejandro Escovedo at Soiled Dove, and Gregory Porter, who just released a Nat King Cole tribute album, at Newman Center for the Performing Arts. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3
A$AP Mob
$29.50-$49.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
The Motet (also November 4)
$32-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Jesus and Mary Chain
$34.75/$37, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Dumpstaphunk
$10/$17, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Louis Futon
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Swingin' Utters
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Stone Foxes
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Third Eye Blind
$39.50/$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Breakin' Convention 2017 (also November 5)
$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theater
Turnover
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Gregory Porter
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
Jerry Douglas Band
$33/$35, 8 p.m., L2 Church
Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers
$24, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Witt Lowry
$15-$65, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Aretha Franklin Tribute with Mary Louise Lee
$40, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Jay-Z
$29.50-$175.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Underachievers
$20-$85, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Decades Rewind
$52-$62, 7 p.m., Newman Center
Will Hoge
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Habib Koité
$28/$30, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Diarrhea Planet
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Alejandro Escovedo
$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dar Williams
$30-$50, 7 p.m., eTown Hall
Ne Obliviscaris
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
