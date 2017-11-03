The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Jay-Z stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday in support of his latest effort, 4:44, while A$AP Mob is at 1STBANK Center tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Jesus and the Mary Chain at Summit Music Hall (which was originally scheduled at Fillmore Auditorium), Third Eye Blind at the Fillmore, Alejandro Escovedo at Soiled Dove, and Gregory Porter, who just released a Nat King Cole tribute album, at Newman Center for the Performing Arts. See our full picks below.