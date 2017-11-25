Reader: What Can You Expect When a Round-Trip Frontier Ticket Is Under $100?

Frontier Airlines continues to make the news for all the wrong reasons. This week we learned that Bill Franke, head of the investment firm that owns the Denver-based carrier, compared the average passenger to a "teenage spoiled brat."

"The consumer is essentially like your teenage spoiled brat," Franke told CNBC. "They had been flying with all the amenities forever and ever, and that's what they think they ought to get. They don't want to pay any more for the ticket, they just want all the amenities."

This comes after years of Frontier being on the bottom of nearly every customer-service metric in the industry. Readers are torn about Frontier's service.