The Nine Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, May 5-7

Ambitious home cooks, aspiring brewers and hopeful gardeners: There's something for all of you this weekend. But fear not, weekend drinkers and intrepid brunchers: We could never forget about you, either. Keep reading, everyone, for the nine tastiest food and drink events this weekend.

TheBigWonderful kicks off this weekend. Ride your fixie over and get hipster extra credit. Danielle Lirette

Friday, May 5

Spring is here (nominally), and that means TheBigWonderful is back and spilling over with its trademark something-for-everyone trifecta, including a huge shopping bazaar and food-truck congregation, a big beer-and-spirits fest and lots of live music, all at one large, open location at 4400 Fox Street. It kicks off with a Cinco de Mayo happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. today, with music on the main stage until 10; cruise the bazaar and enjoy more beer and music from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets run from $5 to $59, with various packages offered. Learn more at thebigwonderful.com.

Another herald of spring (in addition to food-truck festivals and patio parties) is the eternal optimism of the Colorado gardener. While we all know chances are good that there will be frost or even snow after Mother's Day, it's still the time of year to get your seedlings. And if you're tired of hybrid winter tomatoes — and who isn't? — check out the Heirloom Tomato Farms Annual Plant Sale this week. Sales run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at two locations in Denver: Farm 39, at 3611 Chestnut Place, and the Sparrow, at 475 Corona Street. Arrive early so as not to miss out on your Royal Hillbilly, Pineapple Pig and Bloody Butcher; see a complete list of all the organic, non-GMO varieties that will be for sale at the Heirloom Tomato Farms website.

You've been home-brewing for three months, you say? All your buddies swear you should totally open a brewery? We can't stop you, so at least educate yourself at Colorado Enterprise Fund's (CEF) free workshop, "Crafting Success: From Home Brews to Beer Biz," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa Street. Attendees will learn about the craft-beer industry, find out about loans and advisory services available from CEF, and hear from guest speakers from Black Shirt Brewing, Renegade Brewing, Colorado Craft Distributors and Launch Pad Brewery. Attendance is free, but seating is limited, so if you're an aspiring brewmaster, register at the event website.

Dale's Pale Ale will definitely be in attendance at Oskar Blues' twentieth-anniversary celebration this weekend. Danielle Lirette

Oskar Blues Brewery has expanded into Texas and North Carolina over the past few years, which has caused controversy (and a few tantrums) among some craft-beer purists, but thankfully, the brewery hasn't moved from its original Lyons location. So head up to 303 Main Street in Lyons to celebrate twenty years of brewing with a big old shindig. It kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. with a crawfish boil; The Lil Smokies take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday is even busier, with burgers from Chuburger, fajitas, a pig roast and oysters to go with your beer; an anniversary cake made with 2,000 doughnuts from Hotbox Roasters; and shows on both the inside and outside stages (Slim Cessna's Auto Club and Haldon Wofford & the Hi Beams, respectively). Also on tap: specialty beer 2xTwenty, a nitro red ale brewed for the event. If you can stick it out until Sunday, you'll be rewarded with a pancake breakfast and music throughout the day, including the return of many blues artists who have graced the stage over the past twenty years. A complete schedule and show tickets can be found at eventbrite.com; plan to pay for food (and beer, sadly) on site.

