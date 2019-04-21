Reader: Kaleidoscape Is Worth Every Minute of the Wait

Elitch Gardens opened for the season on Saturday, April 20, and the big new draw at the downtown amusement park is Kaleidoscape, the dark ride created by Meow Wolf. That's the Santa Fe-based arts-collective-turned-mega-entertainment company whose Meow Wolf Denver is rising just down the road from Elitch Gardens, between I-25 and the Colfax Viaduct.

Although Meow Wolf Denver won't open before late 2020 (at the earliest), it's already been on a wild ride through the Mile High City, and it promises to become even wilder as Kaleidoscape earns fans and foes.

Says Niley:

The only thing that you need to know about the ride is that it isn't worth the time you spend in the line. This ride was way overhyped and the old ride was better.

Responds Johnny:

Sad about Ghost Blasters but this looks cool.

Adds Chris:

It has guns? How not progressive.



But then there's this from June:

It will take you two plus hours to get through the line, there may be multiple malfunctions while you wait, the art is fucking amazing, the guns don't keep score, and the cars move kinda fast for you to see everything the first time you ride.



And Joe concludes:

Worth every minute of the wait. Amazeballs.

Thousands of people have already tried Kaleidoscape, and they've all come up with their own thoughts about the meaning of the ride. Meow Wolf prefers for every rider to explore the narrative elements and come to their own conclusions. But we do know a few things:

The ride is part of a public-transit system through the multiverse, Meow Wolf's fictional world where endless universes offer infinite possibilities for wacky art installations and interactions — some sublime, others puzzling, many just plain odd. In fact, you could be so distracted by all the sci-fi psychedelia that the idea of narrative falls to the wayside. And then there's all that cool merch in the Meow Wolf gift shop to distract you still further....

Elitch Gardens opens at 10:30 a.m. today; Kaleidoscape is included in the price of admission. Have you tried it? What did you think? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.