Reader: Artists Should Start Their Own Meow Wolf!

The news came as a surprise to management at Convergence Station, the Meow Wolf Denver installation, according to general manager Alex Bennett, who sent a note to employees on July 6: "We wanted to let you know that Meow Wolf has not received any notification from the CWA regarding their intent to organize....That being said, we want to make clear that Meow Wolf recognizes and respects our employees’ right to organize....Meow Wolf’s success is built upon collaboration, and when employees raise something, we listen. We are a different company than we were when the MWWC started organizing. We have new leadership, and have increased wages and benefits in the past year. We also learned a lot during that entire process and are extremely proud of the progress we’ve made together."
While the Meow Wolf Workers Collective waits for a response to their list of demands, readers are not waiting to post comments on the Westword Facebook post of the union news. Says Maxwell:
They will destroy Meow Wolf; unions are no longer a viable option.Notes Christopher:
It’s just weird that something that started out as subversive and outsider has become so corporate…Suggests Tommy:
The artists should start their own Meow Wolf.Replies Joni:
Been there, done that. Meow Wolf pays better.Offers John:
Ownership loses money: We're all in this together. With our sacrifices and belt-tightening we'll make it through.Comments Sean:
Ownership makes money: Due to my genius the company made money! Bonuses and dividends for me!
Waste of money when they charge fifty dollars. European museums are so much less even as a non- citizen.Responds Matt:
Yeah. but I can't scarf down an 8th of mushies in a European museum. Also, it's only $39 for Colorado residents.Adds Joy:
I've visited five times, and it's always been worth every penny!Concludes Troy:
Was just thinking the other day that place ain't going anywhere! The profits have to be ridiculous. Drive past on I-25 at 11 am on a Wednesday; the parking lot is full always.