Reader: Who Opens a Movie Theater in the 2020s?

When were you last in a movie theater? Kyle Harris decided to give the new AMC theater in the Ninth and Colorado Boulevard development a try last weekend, and reports that he found "plenty of upgrades on the traditional movie-theater experience. Some work, others are overpriced, and a few are just plain distracting."

One of those distractions? Audience members who forgot how to act in theaters — or never knew, and talked through quiet moments of the movie. In their comments in the Westword Facebook post of Harris' review of the theater, some readers agree with his concerns, while others wish that Harris himself would keep quiet. Says Liz:

My goodness, is this a whiney article!



Counters Zach:



When I went, the projector wouldn't turn on and the heat in my chair wouldn't turn off?



Adds Nick:



Yeah, the escalator was broken when I went. Ordered a flatbread pizza, which was cardboard with cheese. At 6’4” the chairs weren’t big enough, even when reclined, and uncomfortable.



Responds Ryan.



Weird. I’m 6’7 and felt comfortable in them. We had a great time. Didn’t mind the broken escalator, figured it countered the giant popcorn.



Notes Merle:

I liked the theater, the new seats, clean bathroom and large hallway. AMC's popcorn is terrible. It doesn't matter which theater you go to.



Replies Scott:



My couch is much cleaner, safer, and less noisy…and the bathroom is close. Thank you very much.



Says Pat:



People are big-ass babies. Been there three times. It’s a brand-new, entirely understaffed theater. It’s nice if you plan on seeing a movie and leaving. Don’t be stupid and expect a movie theater to have remotely close to restaurant -uality food.. Especially when’s there are four actual restaurants right outside.



Wonders Bob:



Who opens a theater in the 2020s? Do they own VHS rental places too? What a silly thing to do. I wouldn't watch a movie at a theater if they paid me.



Responds Thomas:

I watch movies at the cinema all the time. I missed that a lot this past year. I have a nice computer and fast service at my house, but some of the huge action sequences in the escapist entertainment films I like really only work well on giant screens. I went *to a cinema* and watched Black Widow last Friday. I had a great time. I have no desire to watch a summer blockbuster on a streaming service.

Adds John:

Cinema isn’t outdated technology. It’s an experience for people who happen to enjoy movies and want to watch them on the big screen. The entertainment industry has pushed high-budget, revenue-generating movies to appeal to the masses for a while now, and it makes people forget that it’s not just about making money. Imagine if the music industry stopped doing concerts entirely because people can stream live shows at home. Similar concept.



Suggests A.J.:



Can’t beat the shared experience of being in a cinema with strangers. I saw Spiral and Cruella there, and being on the same page as the audience is like the difference of seeing live bands and streaming an album. Comfy seats, too.



Concludes Eugene:



Finally, a return to normalcy: bitching about silly shit like the quality of movie theater pizza and having to walk up a flight of stairs because an escalator isn’t working.

Yes, Harris noted the broken escalator. But he concludes: "Still, the best part of watching movies in a crowd — hearing strangers laugh and cry with us — was the real delight of the evening. That's something home theaters will never provide, and all the upgrades in the world cannot improve."

Have you been to a movie theater recently? Have you tried this new AMC theater? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.