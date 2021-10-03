Reader: Casa Bonita Could Become the Best Place in the World!

But court documents indicate that when the intellectual property rights are taken into account, the actual amount the pair could pay for Casa Bonita could be much higher — as much as $4 million higher, estimates one Casa Bonita fan.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post about the deal, other fans suggest that a South Park-inspired Casa Bonita experience could be priceless. Says Michael:
Don't really care what they pay for it. Only care what they do afterwards. Will Casa Bonita become the best place in the world? Sure hope they go all-out to make not just the food great, but also the entire experience beyond anything even Cartman could imagine. Best of luck to Matt and Trey. You are the artists and we can't wait to see your imagination come alive.Responds Nathan:
Something tells me they will go all out like South Park.
I'd be shocked if they just turn it into a vehicle for South Park and have a bunch of R-rated stuff there. I really believe they want it returned to its former glory.Adds Adam:
I worked there in the mid '90s and went there a couple years ago, and it was shocking how little had changed — to the point where I walked in and started to remember the names of coworkers I had forgotten about 25 years ago. While some of that nostalgia is good, it also was painfully evident that hardly anything had changed. The place really needs a slight change and a fresh coat of paint.
There needs to be a cliff-diving Cartman. Other than that, don't change a thing. MAYBE the food - but even the "decent TV dinner" Mexican food is iconic.Suggests Laurie:
Just keep it child-friendly. It's always been for the kids, let's keep it that way.Replies Sally:
Let's be honest. It was not so much a place for children as it was a place where adults felt they could get away with telling children it was for them.Pleads Christina:
Please IMPROVE the food. Literally NO one I've EVER known even slightly "likes" the food. But I love South Park, so I'm sure they have something good planned.And Will concludes:
Anyone commenting on the food, just stfu. If you don't know already that it was never all about the food, then you're an effing idiot (no offense).If Casa Bonita was not about the food, then what was it about? What would you like to see South Park do with the place?