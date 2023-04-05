Best Bakery for Cakes

The Spring Fling cake was a signature at Larimer Square staple the Market until it closed in April 2020 after 42 years in business. For nearly three decades, Melchor Ocampo served as the Market's head baker, and now he and his family are bringing back some favorites from the shuttered business, including the much-loved fruit-filled cake. But every cake at Eternal Flavors Bakery is celebration-worthy. Stop by for single slices, or pre-order whole cakes for any occasion...or no occasion at all, because you don't need an excuse to eat cake this good.