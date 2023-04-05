Best Breakfast

Chef/owner Cliff Blauvelt (who grew up on the Northside) opened this neighborhood sandwich shop and eatery in August 2022, and it has quickly gained a whole lot of fans. While Bodega Denver serves much more than breakfast (don't miss the double cheeseburger and chili crisp fried chicken sandwich at lunch time), it's the breakfast menu that's made many into regulars. From the basic breakfast sandwich loaded with bacon, eggs, cheese and crispy tater tots on a squishy Kaiser roll to its counterpart, the Boujee — an egg sandwich on focaccia with herbed feta and goat cheese, arugula, muhammara and za'atar — and the standout breakfast burrito, Bodega makes mornings much more palatable.