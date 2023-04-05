Best East-West Bakery

Banh & Butter, where have you been all our lives? Pastry chef Thoa Nguyen, whose family formerly owned New Saigon restaurant on South Federal Boulevard, debuted her own bakery in April 2022. It's an excellent emporium of flaky sweet nothings, including green tea cruffins, French apple tarts, crêpe cakes, savory Danish and other pretties piled high with ube (purple yam) cream. It's also a banh mi sandwich palace and an East-meets-West coffeehouse where you can order an espresso or a Vietnamese coffee poured over housemade flan. Don't think twice: This East Colfax gem is going in the right direction.