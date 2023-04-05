Best New Restaurant-and-Bar Combo

Food and drink. Server and guest. These are the simple combinations that create our most enjoyable experiences as both diners and service-industry workers. Hey Kiddo premiered in early 2023, serving up a sleek yet casual atmosphere, excellent service and an array of indulgent offerings with lighthearted twists, like chicken liver mousse on Texas toast and "bling bling" market-price caviar. Ok Yeah, concealed behind an unmarked door in the restaurant's rear hallway, serves an impressively diverse list of cocktails at a slick, three-sided low-lit bar. These two unique spaces describe themselves as "good and fun," and we couldn't agree more.