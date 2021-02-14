Reader: Too Strong? Eat as Normal and Call for an Extra Pizza.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division just recalled a batch of edibles — but not over pesticides, mold, heavy metals or other potential toxins usually responsible for marijuana recalls. No, this batch of pot-infused goodies got the hook for being too strong. Or stronger than advertised, at least.

In a February 10 safety advisory issued with the state Department of Public Health and Environment, the MED announced that Incredibles, a popular edibles brand owned under marijuana manufacturing company Medically Correct, had incorrectly packaged a batch of Black Cherry CBD chocolate bars. The bars had twice the amount of THC and CBD indicated on the label, prompting the voluntary recall.

And that move prompted plenty of jokes on the Westword Facebook post of the recall news. Says Max:



It's a CBD bar that's being recalled...probably won't get very high, but God damn will your body thank you with all that CBD.



Adds Jonathan:

It’s a comfort recall. There’s no possible way to OD, it’s just so people don’t freak out because they’re “too high,” whatever that means.



Replies Erin:

It's hilarious, honestly. My friend rented out her second bedroom on Airbnb pre-COVID and had a few interesting stories. Mostly people who have never used weed before buying a pack of gummies. They eat one or two and when they don't feel anything right away, have another dose, then another until they end up eating the whole thing and completely stoned within an hour freaking out. Then they go to ER and get laughed at.

Notes David:



Nobody remembers back in 2014 when you could buy single chocolates or candies that were 100mg? The budtender would explicitly warn you not to eat it all. If you've never been so high that you need to just throw Netflix on and concentrate on your breathing are you even a stoner?



And Fred concludes:



Or...eat as normal and call for an extra pizza.



For the record, Medically Correct says that a minor number of Black Cherry CBD bars were part of the recall after the company accidentally used old packaging, but those items are no longer on dispensary shelves. "The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority, and we take these matters very seriously," the company's statement reads. "When our team learned a small amount of products were labeled incorrectly, we immediately notified the Marijuana Enforcement Division and contacted stores to have the products removed from shelves. The products were produced, tested, and labeled on the bars correctly, however, the packaging was not current."

What do you think of the recall? The strength of edibles these days? Post a comment or email your thoughts to marijuana@westword.com.