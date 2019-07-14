Reader: I Don't Want to See CBD on a Hot Dog

CBD is popping up everywhere: in coffee shops, at cocktail bars, at stores dedicated to CBD, even at a single Carl's Jr. in Denver, which offered hamburgers with a special sauce containing 5 milligrams CBD on April 20. And a vendor at the Cherry Creek Art Festival offered a CBD-infused topping for $5 hot dogs, nearly doubling the price of the hot dog for 30 milligrams of CBD.

CBD products derived from hemp are legal for sale and consumption in Colorado, thanks to our laws that define hemp-infused foods and legalize recreational marijuana. And with the 2018 Farm Bill ending federal hemp prohibition, Colorado retailers and eateries can legally sell CBD or add it to their products as the industry waits on pending CBD regulations from the Food and Drug Administration.

But should they? Readers disagree on the use of CBD.

Says Jayne:

CBD on a hot dog? I never want to see that again. This has gone too far.

Counters Matt:

It should be likes Frank's Hot sauce. Put that shit on everything.

Responds Michael:

Sounds like a way to overprice basic shit.

Counters Josh:

Put booze in jello. Put booze in slushies. Put booze in ice cream. Cook meat in booze. Soak watermelons in booze. Make booze that tastes like candy.... But we're worried about CBD going too far.



Suggests Tucker:

I'm all for CBD, but the hot-dog photo is a joke. That sign is an embarrassment.

Replies Kim:

I own and run a very targeted CBD company and I feel like crap like this discredits what I, and other companies like mine do. That sign stopped me dead in my tracks with an absolute face palm. It makes CBD a laughing stock. There is something to be said for utilizing CBD for specific issues.



Nobody's laughing about the numbers behind CBD: Projected to reach as much as $16 billion in value by 2025, the CBD industry has boomed as more states legalize marijuana and federal hemp laws loosen in the wake of the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

But despite commercial interest and desire having been established, Thomas Mitchell reports, society is still figuring out where and how we put CBD into our bodies. The non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis (both hemp and marijuana) has shown promise for helping anything from joint pain to post-traumatic stress disorders. But the confusion surrounding CBD's effectiveness and legality has made buying it a challenge for consumers, while zealous entrepreneurs are trying to quickly shove CBD into their otherwise average products.

Like hot dogs and hamburgers.

What do you think of CBD? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.