Reader: I Don't Want to Be Stuck in a Tube With Someone Who Hot-Boxed to the Airport

Kush and Canvases, a pot hospitality business owned by entrepreneur and social equity activist Sarah Woodson, just received the first permit for mobile marijuana consumption in local and perhaps national history, according to the city Department of Excise & Licenses, and she wants to be on the road within the week.
