Comment of the Day

Reader: I Don't Want to Be Stuck in a Tube With Someone Who Hot-Boxed to the Airport

February 25, 2023 6:57AM

Denver's first licensed mobile marijuana lounge is already booking rides to Denver International Airport.
By March 1, you may be able to grab a ride to Denver International Airport in a party bus that encourages marijuana-friendly travel around the city.

Kush and Canvases, a pot hospitality business owned by entrepreneur and social equity activist Sarah Woodson, just received the first permit for mobile marijuana consumption in local and perhaps national history, according to the city Department of Excise & Licenses, and she wants to be on the road within the week.

Judging from comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, some people are already on board with the concept. Says Andre: 
The license...but we've been doing this. It's called hot boxing and it's whatever car we're in to get to the airport.
Adds Ashley: 
Or have a friend drive you to the airport while you get airplane-ready for free.
Replies Heater: 
Lord, please no! I don't want to be stuck in a tube with someone who hot-boxed all the way to the airport.
 Comments Cristi: 
Great, just what flight attendants and other airport employees get to deal with!
Notes Shaleen: 
They need their own line at security. I already get “randomly” selected.
I’m not waiting for those moving in slow motion.
Counters Casey:
People keep saying this is going to create problems. But don't say what exactly those problems are. I can't figure out to save my life what problems stoned people cause on a regular basis.
Adds Charlie: 
People acting like this is a bad thing, when Denver International Airport employs hundreds of bartenders. ... Marijuana is safer and less intoxicating than alcohol. Where's the push to close all the airport bars if people shouldn't be intoxicated when they board planes?
Concludes Brandi: 
Maybe it'll make some of the awful, rude people who start shit on planes chill out and actually be decent. And people who have severe anxiety about flying won't be so miserable. There are some pros to this. I know there are cons for a lot of people as well, but it's happening either way.
What do you think of this service? Will you take it to the airport? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
