Ask a Stoner

Why Aren't Edibles Made With Cannabutter Anymore?

A few manufacturers are still holding out, but most edibles makers have moved on to distillate.
October 24, 2023
Guy in beanie smokies weed
Westword
Dear Stoner: Do any dispensaries carry edibles made with cannabutter? Everything I see is made with rosin or distillate. What's wrong with butter?
Evenly Basted

Dear Evenly Basted: Technology and capitalism happened. Cannabutter used to be one of the few known and reliable methods for edibles infusion during legal pot's early days, but it was quickly surpassed by butane hash oil and CO2 oil once manufacturers figured out how to make THC gummies, and those extraction methods were soon surpassed by THC distillate. Although cannabutter is a great route for making edibles at home, it's not as economically attractive for commercial production, and having to include butter in every product limits opportunity.
click to enlarge Butter infused with cannabis
Sweet Grass Kitchen's cannabutter allows you to make your own edibles at home.
Jacqueline Collins
You can still find 100-milligram sticks of Sweet Grass Kitchen's infused butter for sale at dispensaries, and a small number of brands out there still use cannabutter and cooking oil, with Love's Oven probably the most widely available. Now that solventless hash edibles have become popular, I don't see cannabutter making a triumphant return, so maybe it's time to look into making cannabutter and edibles at home. Not only are DIY edibles easy and fun, but they're much more affordable and personalized.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

