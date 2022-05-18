Why Colorado Tokers Love Gator Breath

When I was growing up, all of my sports allegiances came from family trees or local ties except for Florida teams. This odd affinity had nothing to do with the state itself. I was inspired by the mascots. Naming a team after dolphins, marlins or jaguars is an easy way to get kids interested, and my favorite was the Florida Gators.
The Florida Gators still occupy a soft spot in my heart, and gassy strains will always have a spot in my nug jug. Coming across Gator Breath, a hybrid of Motorbreath and a Triangle Kush phenotype from Jungle Boys, was clearly a sign to burn one and watch Lake Placid. Smoking new strains based on nostalgia rarely works in my favor, but this one had signs pointing toward success.
Gator Breath's genetics are on the cloudy and sedative side, and the dark color and fresh coat of trichomes stuck to the glass jar ensured that whatever was in there would make me fall asleep to anything eventually. I'm familiar with the parents, too: Motorbreath's stoney high was surprising after initially smelling the gas-leaking buds, but Triangle Kush was a couch magnet the first time I laid nostrils on it. On the surface, Gator Breath was a lock for my 7 p.m. slot; I just hoped it didn't put me out too fast.
Since then, Gator Breath has proved itself time and again as an after-dinner smoke for slimming season. A short-lived spike in focus and occupation is always replaced by warm limbs and heavy feet. Despite the carnivorous name, Gator Breath is relatively light on the munchies, letting me unwind without constantly leading me back to the snack cupboard. Its effects were more of a Disney cartoon than a National Geographic swamp monster, which is exactly what I wanted.
Looks: Denser than average, with olive- to dark-green buds and purple spots common on the nodes, Gator Breath gives off heavy indica vibes. A bright, thick layer of trichomes and sparse pistil coverage add to Gator Breath's muscular look. A 150-million-year-old species has earned that sense of intimidation.
Smell: Hints of lemon-scented cleaner, cinnamon, mint and gas give Gator Breath an odd mix of aromas, but it's an enjoyable shake-up for Diesel and funk lovers. Soapy citrus notes pierce my nostrils first, with zesty, floral, tea-like smells lingering for a few seconds.
Flavor: Gator Breath's citrus and Chem aspects take over the taste, but the supporting roles do a good job of making themselves noticed. Notes of lemon, mint and gas are very strong up front, followed by spicy, floral flavors.
Effects: Gator Breath might lull you into deep waters after euphoric bouts of conversation or curiosity early on, but first-timers always drown in the end. After 45 minutes or an hour of hazy, absorbed fun, relaxation and stress relief snowball quickly, leaving projects unfinished or tickets un-purchased. The high enhances moods, not chores, and almost always accelerates closed eyelids.
Where to find it: We've sniffed out Gator Breath at the Center, Green RiNo, the Happy Camper, the Herbal Cure, High Tops Cannabis, Kind Love, Levels, Life Flower Dispensary, Rocky Mountain Cannabis and Rocky Mountain High, but more stores likely carry it. Wholesale growers Antero Sciences, Fresh and Kind Love have all pumped out versions of the strain, and all of them are still swimming around the Denver area. Dialed In, a line of rosin-infused gummies, has also made batches infused with Gator Breath.
My favorite Colorado Gator so far has been Antero's Cut. The mushroom-shaped buds take me on a funky, spicy and long-lasting road to bed, providing just enough energy for me to keep enjoying myself through the night. Kind Love's take on the strain — slightly less powerful but more affordable — is an easy choice for anyone looking for stress relief and a strong Chem flavor after work.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]