Eleven Strains That Are High on Energy and Low on Anxiety

While most people think smoking weed is purely for couch reasons, more marijuana consumers are starting to use the plant for productivity. Certain strains can help medical issues such as insomnia and eating disorders, but energy is one of the most sought after effects in recreational pot right now.

Most daytime strains give users a buzzing, motivational high, inspiring us to finish chores around the house, get outdoors or tackle a creative project. Unfortunately, common side effects of energetic strains are anxiety and paranoia, neither of which are helpful in public or while making decisions. So to help you get up, get out and get something today, here are twelve strains that are both uplifting and gentle on the psyche.

Just remember: smoking marijuana affects everyone differently, so try these strains out slowly.

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie isn’t quite as intense as Tangie, nor does it provide as much focus as Sour Diesel, but its high is more euphoric and relaxed than either, and it becomes very predictable after the first use. Its effects have been known to battle anxiety, depression and stress, eating disorders, nausea and minor pain.

Maui Strawberry

This sativa’s unflappable yet active high is prime for daytime and outdoor fun, uplifting users without getting them lost in their own minds. It’s great for social use because of its tamable effects, but also eases minor pain, stress and appetite disorders.

Amnesia Haze

Ecto-Cooler

Ecto-Cooler is a prime strain for daytime use, after-work fun or entertaining the after-party. Its energetic effects can relax the body’s daily aches and pains, providing euphoria without making the mind think too much. But stay a hit or two short of your limit and the strain can also be productive, allowing users to maintain focus during the rush. Medical benefits include treating exhaustion, stress, mental anguish, minor pain and nausea.

AK-47

Although named after a powerful rifle, AK-47 doesn’t put a hole in your head. Its alert, euphoric effects are perfect for daytime chores and social activities, while its focus and slight body high keep the anxiety at bay. Still, a couple puffs too many will eventually bring a strong comedown. It’s been used to treat anxiety, exhaustion, stress, eating disorders and mental anguish.

Harlequin

Although it’s a CBD strain, Harlequin packs quite the sativa uplift, known for melting away pain and anxiety while easing stress and fatigue. The strain is much more popular for medical use than recreational, but its relaxing yet invigorating effects are a favorite for the productive smoker. Just remember to keep a water bottle with you: The cottonmouth is strong in this one.

Hercules

Hercules carries the designation of an all-day strain, and rightly so. It stimulates the mind while loosening the body without draining either, making it great for sessions from morning to night, inside or outdoors. The strain can also have an array of medical benefits: It’s used to treat eye pain, eating disorders, anxiety, stress and other forms of mental anguish.

WiFi OG

Even with the OG in its name and THC percentages reaching the low 20s, WiFi is one of my favorite daytime strains. It rarely causes drowsiness unless I smoke too much, and it’s great at leveling off caffeine and anxiety while inducing my appetite in the afternoon. Medical patients suffering from stress- and depression-related disorders, as well as chronic pain, nausea and exhaustion, can benefit from WiFi, thanks to its high potency and function-able buzz.

Panama Punch

Some users report an initial energy burst after smoking Panama Punch, but a strong dose of lethargy can take over within an hour. The high is extremely blissful, however, devoid of paranoia and great at dissolving inhibitions. Its effects can treat sinus issues, headaches, eating disorders, minor pain and insomnia.

Colombian Gold

One of the easier landrace sativa highs to manage compared to Durban Poison’s drowsiness or Maui Wowie’s racy, anxious effects, Colombian Gold is session-able and uplifting. Its energizing sativa high without paranoia and fatigue makes it a timeless all-day strain. Medical patients use it to treat appetite disorders, exhaustion, soreness and stress.

Citrus Sap

Considered close to a 70/30 hybrid, Citrus Sap uplifts like a shot in the arm or a morning toke, giving users a relaxed state of mind despite the powerful body high. That high THC content can be a double-edged sword, though, making tokers useless from a lack of focus or body debilitation until a nap kicks in. The strain has been used to treat pain, stress, headaches, anxiety, exhaustion and nausea.

Lambs Bread

Lamb’s Bread’s uplifting high is more clear than those of popular sativas such as Haze strains and even landraces like Durban Poison. A great daytime smoke for potheads and medical patients alike, the sativa is great for exhaustion, stress, anxiety and headaches, as well as for amplifying creativity and decreasing social inhibitions.