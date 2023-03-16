City Park Jazz, Little Feat and Leftover Salmon, Plus Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Two legendary bands, Little Feat and Leftover Salmon — which together have been playing for more decades than most of us have seen — will co-headline the Boogie Your Summer Away Tour at Fiddler's Green on Friday, July 21. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Mitchell Tenpenny: Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Alexandra Kay: Backroad Therapy Tour: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Ondara: The Rebirth Tour: Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $25-$27
Crystal Skies: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20-$32
Classixx: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $22.50-$28
Lime Cordiale: With Teenage Dads, Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30
BOULDER THEATER
The Motet: Dead & Co After Party: Sun., July 2, 11:30 p.m., $29.50-$32.50
Jupiter & Okwess: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50
CITY PARK PAVILION
Sarah Mount and the Rushmores: Sun., June 4, 6 p.m., free
Stafford Hunter & Jazz Explorations: Sun., June 11, 6 p.m., free
Dotsero: Sun., June 18, 6 p.m., free
Ritmo Jazz Latino: Sun., June 25, 6 p.m., free
Wellington Bullings: Sun., July 2, 6 p.m., free
Chris Daniels and the Kings: Sun., July 9, 6 p.m., free
4th Annual Brass Band Extravaganza: With Guerrilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band, Sun., July 16, 6 p.m., free
Otis Taylor: Sun., July 23, 6 p.m., free
The Burroughs: Sun., July 30, 6 p.m., free
La Pompe Jazz: Sun., Aug. 6, 6 p.m., free
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
The Cure: With The Twilight Sad, Tue., June 6, 6:30 p.m., $30-$130
Falling in Reverse: The Popular Mons Tour: With Ice Nine Kills, Underoath and Catch Your Breath, Tue., July 11, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
Boogie Your Summer Away Tour: With Little Feat and Leftover Salmon, Fri., July 21, 7 p.m., $35
Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra: The Amplified Echoes Tour: With Middle Kids, Tue., July 25, 6:30 p.m., $45-$69.50
Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell Tour: With Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Sat., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$125
Slightly Stoopid: Summertime 2023: With SOJA, IYA TERRA, DENM (8/12), with The Movement, Andy Frasco & The U.N., The Elovaters (8/13), Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Alice 105.9 Presents: Alice in OneRepublicLand: With OneRepublic, American Authors and Dean Lewis, Fri., April 28, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$89.50
FOX THEATRE
Dogs in a Pile: Winter Rescue Tour: Thu., April 13, 8:30 p.m., $11-$13
On the Dot: With Two Pump Chump, The Galentines and Short on Time, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18
The Casino Effect: With Thunderboogie and Curb Surfer, Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour: Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $46-$146
Caitlyn Smith: The Great Pretender Tour: With Alex Hall, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Spafford: Dead & Co After Party: Sun., July 2, 11:30 p.m., $25-$30
GLOBE HALL
Briefly Gorgeous: With Zoe Coz, Emerson and Children of Divorce, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $14
North by North: With Sweet Pork, Nina & The Moonlighters, Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $12
Danno Simpson: With Johno Leeroy Band and Sean Hess Duo, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $14
Stil Runnin: With Tireshoe and Clementine, Sun., April 30, 4 p.m., $15
Co-Stanza presents: “Darty All Night” A Sort of Concert Experience: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$19.99
The Bronx: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Ryan Oakes: “Wake Up” Tour: With Layto and Cherie Amour, Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $18
Jason Boland & the Stragglers: Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $31-$36
The Goddamn Gallows: With IV & The Strange Band and Volk, Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25
GOTHIC THEATRE
Great Work Montessori Benefit Show: With The Faint Hearts, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $35
Ruston Kelly: The Weakness Tour: With Briscoe, Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $25.95
Taylor Rave: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $21-$35
Cobra Man: Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $24-$25
Obituary: With Blood Incantation and Ingrown, Fri., May 12, 7 p.m., $27.50
Marc Broussard: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $29
YOB: With Cave In, Sun., May 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35
David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour: Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50
Prayers: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Matt and Kim present: The Matt and Kim Tour: With Matt and Kim, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $30-$35
Nation of Language: With Miss Grit, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35
GRIZZLY ROSE
Shane Profitt: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $20
HI-DIVE
Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., free
Abrams: With BleakHeart and Palehorse Palerider, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Spooky Mansion: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $18-$22
Djunah: With Moon Pussy and Limbwrecker, Mon., May 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Korine: With CD Ghost, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Jerome's Dream: With Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Zao: With Body Void, Mouth for War and Godcollider, Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18
FACS: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Remember Sports: With Goon, Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $17-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
Subtronics merch pop-up: Wed., April 12, 11 a.m.; Thu., April 13, 11 a.m., free
Tom the Mail Man: The 710S Tour: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
N3ptune After Party: Fri., March 31, 11 p.m., free
Moss Brain: With Paulo’s Flood, General Nuisance and Summer Bedhead, Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $14
Biting Bullets: With Ovira, Summer Knights and Conaxx, Sun., April 30, 4 p.m., $14
Waylon Payne: Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $16
The Regular: With The Darling Suns and Seth Beamer (solo set), Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $15
Aurora Hills: With Thanks! I hate it, Overtime Winner and Years Down, Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $14
Stone Disciple: With Wolf Lingo, Barstool Messiah and Probes, Sun., June 18, 4 p.m., $12
Belhor: With Occultus Verum, Christectomy and Necrosophik Abyss, Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $12
MARQUIS THEATER
Young Buck: Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $24.50
Currents: The Death We Seek Tour: With Like Moths To Flames, UnityTX and Foreign Hands, Sat., May 20, 6 p.m., $18
MEOW WOLF
TWRP: With Magic Sword, Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $25-$85
Darius: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $25
Moon Boots: Ride Away Live Tour: Wed., May 10, 9 p.m., $30
Partiboi69: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $30
Eats Everything: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $30
Will Clarke: Fri., May 19, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Cities Summit of Americas: Closing Concert: With Bomba Estéreo and Gabito Ballesteros, Sun., April 30, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$89.50
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Fuzz Face: With Anti-Formula, Less Than Perfect, Gibby Gibson and Cory Simmons, Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Tantok: With Desacore, BKELLZ and Sam Burt b2b Abrii, Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Sweet Child: With RetroVertigo, Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Phthisis: With Belltower, Morgue Sermon and Ashen Gaze, Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $12-$18
OGDEN THEATRE
James Bay: Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $35
Amyl and the Sniffers: With Die Spitz, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Declan McKenna: The Big Return: With Allie Crow Buckley, Thu., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE Y2K Dance Party & Prom: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $23-$28
Shinyribs: Sat., Aug. 5, 9:30 p.m., $18-$28
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour: With Dashboard Confessional, Mon., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., TBA
Goose: Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $56
Of the Trees: With Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH and The Librarian, Sun., Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m., $45-75
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Future Crib: With Autumnal and Dead Boyfriend, Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $10
Oh, Drifter (Single Release Party): With The Patient Zeros, The Study Abroad and The Mssng, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12
HEADSLVG: With Sunnnner, Vegan Gore and Myutanto, Wed., May 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Ron Sexsmith: Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., $33.85-$44.13
Face: All Vocal Rock Band: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $28.72
Willy Porter: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $23.58-$28.72
Morgan James: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $28.72-$33.85
Jim Messina: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m.
Vienna Teng: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $28.72-$38.99
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.