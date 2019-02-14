Heart, Khruangbin and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Khruangbin, which opens for Vulfpeck at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 9, will headline the Boulder Theater on Wednesday, May 8. Tickets, $35-$40, go on sale on Friday, February 15, at 10 a.m.

Heart headlines the KOOL Koncert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, August 31, with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King opening. Tickets, $10.50 to $350, go on sale Friday, February 15, at 10 a.m.

We reported earlier in the week that Snoop Dogg, Diana Ross, Gary Clark Jr., The Chainsmokers and Tenacious D also announced Denver shows.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Sage Francis & B. Dolan: Wed., May 1, 7:15 p.m., $20-$25.

SOB X RBE: With Sneakk, Peacoat Gang and more, Sat., March 30, 9 p.m., $25-$102.

Start Making Sense: With Wake Up and Live and more, Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $15-$20.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Austin Lucas: Mon., March 18, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Chris Webby: Fri., April 19, 7 p.m., $22-$27.

Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage: Mon., April 22, 5:30 p.m., $35-$40.

Safe and Sound: Mon., March 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

SOB X RBE: With Sneakk, Peacoat Gang and more, Fri., March 29, 7 & 8 p.m., $25-$102.

YBN Nahmir: Fri., March 8, 7 p.m., $25-$30.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Burna Boy: Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $18-$22.

Crywolf: Thu., May 2, 9 p.m., $20.

Dennis Lloyd: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m., $20.

Family of the Year: With Lydia, Wed., May 8, 8 p.m., $24.

The Felice Brothers: Thu., June 27, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble: Sun., May 12, 8 p.m., $20.



BOULDER THEATER

Arturo Sandoval: Wed., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.

Khruangbin: Wed., May 8, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.

The Marcus King Band: Official Dead & Co. After Party: Sat., July 6, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25.

ZOSO: Thu., April 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Awe Yeah!: Ft. The Party People with Recess, Two Scoops, Soul Atomic (late set), Sassfactory (DJ Set) and Sound Guy Josh, Sat., March 2, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Denver Reggae Social Club: Feat. members of John Brown's Body, the Motet, Odesza, Analog Son, Jyemo Club, Tue., March 12, 7:15 p.m., $10-$15.

J.I.D.: With Saba, Mereba, and Deante Hitchcock, Sun., June 9, 7:15 p.m., $30-$101.

Jack Harlow: Fri., March 22, 8:15 p.m., $20-$25.

Sage Francis & B. Dolan: With Vockah Redu, Tue., April 30, 7:15 p.m., $25-$28.

Start Making Sense: With Wake Up and Live and more, Sat., May 4, 9 p.m., $18-$20.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Beck and Cage the Elephant: With Spoon, Starcrawler, Tue., July 23, 5:45 p.m., $43-$200.95.

Florida Georgia Line: With Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Fri., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $49.50-$125.

Lost 80's Live: Featuring A Flock of Seagulls with Wang Chung, Missing Persons, the Tubes, the Motels, Farrington and Mann, original members of When in Rome UK, the Vapors, John Parr, Boys Don’t Cry, Escape Club, Real Life, Dramarama, Sat., Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., $19.50-$79.50.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: With Bad Company, Sat., Sept. 21, 6 p.m., $29.95-$325.

Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival: Featuring the Offspring with Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves, Sun., April 28, 1 p.m., $39-$199.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Electric Wizard: Fri., April 12, 7 p.m., $28.50.

Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m., $39.75.

Kodak Black: With YNW Melly, 147 Calboy and Sniper Gang, Sun., May 5, 7 p.m., $35.



FOX THEATRE

George Porter Jr. Trio: Ft. Joe Marcinek, Sun., March 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Ghost Light: Fri., March 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Steely Dead: Fri., June 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



GLOBE HALL

The Cactus Blossoms: Fri., April 26, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Echos: Fri., April 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Haley Reinhart: Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $25-$78.

Henry Jamison: Thu., May 9, 8 p.m., $15-$19.

A Tribute to Merle Haggard: Sun., April 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Andy Black: With The Faim, Kullick, Wed., April 17, 7:30 p.m., $26-$29.

Foxing and Now, Now: With Daddy Issues, Wed., May 22, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

T.J. Miller: Thu., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., $35-$60.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Millencolin: Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$28.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Candi Pop: A Bubblegum Pop Dance Party: Thu., June 13, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

The Copper Children: Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $10-$14.

Vincent: Sat., May 4, 9 p.m., $10-$35.



LOST LAKE

Ezra Bell: Fri., March 22, 9 p.m., $12-$14.

Jade Jackson: Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Kyle Emerson: Fri., April 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Matt Maltese: Mon., March 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Sloppy Jane: Sun., March 24, 8 p.m., $10-$16.



MARQUIS THEATER

Cub Sport: Sat., May 18, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Float Like a Buffalo: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Hot Mulligan: With Belmont, Kayak Jones, Fredo Disco, Future Teens, Tue., April 30, 6 p.m., $15-$17.

The Marias: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Oh, Sleeper: Tue., April 23, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

Postcards: Fri., March 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Tyler Lee and the Ragers: With Violet's Gun, Thu., March 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

We Three: Wed., April 17, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

Who Has the Favor hosted by Trev Rich: Fri., March 8, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Hatebreed: With Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains, Wed., May 15, 6:30 p.m., $25-$30.

Hunter Hayes: With Tegan Marie, Fri., May 17, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$40.

Local Natives: With Middle Kids, Mon., June 17, 8 p.m., $36-$41.



PEPSI CENTER

The Chainsmokers: With 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Tue., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.

KOOL Koncert 2019: Ft. Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King, Sat., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $10.50-$350.

Pentatonix: With Rachel Platten, Sun., May 19, 7 p.m. $29.50-$149.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Diana Ross: Mon., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $46-$251.

Gary Clark Jr.: Wed., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $55.45-$91.50.

Josh Groban with The Colorado Symphony: Wed., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $53.96-$199.50.

O.A.R.: With American Authors, ROZZI, Thu., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $46-$85.50.

Reggae on the Rocks: Ft. Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, the Meditations, Judge Roughneck and DJ Mackle, Sat., Aug. 24, 2 p.m., $59.75-$95.

REZZ: Sun., Sept. 22, 5 p.m., $40-$80.

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube: With Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Thu., April 18, 7 p.m., $75-$125.

Tash Sultana: With Kaiit, Wed., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$65.

Tenacious D with the Colorado Symphony: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $55-$89.50.



SUMMIT

Betty Who: Tue., June 11, 8 p.m., $26-$30.

Gunna: With Shy Glizzy, Sun., April 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$125.

La Dispute: Sun., April 28, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Led Zeppelin 2: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Walker & Royce: With option4, Freddy Rule, Sat., March 30, 7:30 p.m., $22-$25.

We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire: With Erra, SHVPES, Fri., April 5, 6:30 p.m., $22-$25.



SWALLOW HILL

Jacob Jolliff Band: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Mama Magnolia and The River Arkansas: Fri., April 5, 8 p.m., $16-$18.



