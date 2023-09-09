 Colorado Fans Do the Math on Football Coach Deal With Dieon Sanders | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comment of the Day

Reader: CU Is Getting the Deal of a Lifetime With Coach Prime

Do the math!
September 9, 2023
Deion Sanders is in his prime.
Deion Sanders is in his prime. Getty Images/Matthew Stockman
Share this:
During his days as an athlete, Deion Sanders created his “Prime Time” persona with his larger-than-life personality and on-field feats. He’s the only athlete ever to play in both the Super Bowl (in 1994 and 1995) and the World Series (1992). At Jackson State, he led the school to a 27-5 record over three seasons, with back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

And CU gave Deion Sanders a prime deal when it hired him last December: a five-year contract with a base salary of $500,000 per year, as well as significant salary supplements and other performance incentives that could increase the total to nearly $30 million over those five years. Will that deal pay off for the school?

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our "Prime Numbers" cover story, readers do the math. Says Jered:  
Peanuts compared to what's being made off him and the students.
Responds Sam:
I love Deion, but this is a whole different issue. The highest-paid employee in every state is either a football or basketball coach. When coaches are paid more than professors, it speaks volumes about how dedicated our institutions of higher learning are to education, and how dedicated they are to filling their own pockets.
Counters Kyle: 
Call me when someone wants to pack a stadium to see a professor grade papers or lecture.
Responds Mary :
Too bad that these contracts can’t tie a percentage of the $$$ to be applied to more traditional academics. Maybe even fund post BA/BS degrees, with strings attached re: completion, for former players — especially 2nd string, bench, practice squad members.
Comments Matt:
CU is making money off of Coach Prime. Not a chance the Big 12 would have taken CU if the football program were hot garbage again. You want to complain about American education, you should start with the failures of K-12 before you complain about CU getting the deal of a lifetime with a coach who's going to pay for himself multiple times over.
Concludes Scott:
Wouldn't it logical to "recruit" more $$$$ for the actual students in the way of SCHOLARSHIPS? We need to invest in education in America. The stupidity has reached an embarrassing level.
What do you think about the University of Colorado's deal with Coach Prime? Will you be watching the game today? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Private Jet to Join Other Celebs at CU Football Game

Sports

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Private Jet to Join Other Celebs at CU Football Game

By Catie Cheshire
Commentary: Our Disappearing Mustangs

Opinion

Commentary: Our Disappearing Mustangs

By Jeffrey Hersch
Photos: Relive the University of Colorado Football Team's Beatdown of Nebraska

Sports

Photos: Relive the University of Colorado Football Team's Beatdown of Nebraska

By Evan Semon
Shedeur Sanders Brought the Heat and Deion Sanders Was All Love After Colorado Crushed Nebraska

Sports

Shedeur Sanders Brought the Heat and Deion Sanders Was All Love After Colorado Crushed Nebraska

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation