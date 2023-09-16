Comment of the Day Reader: I Love CU Football, but the Actual University Is a Grift Fans are ready for today's Rocky Mountain Showdown. By Westword Readers September 16, 2023 Coach Deion Sanders at Folsom Field. Evan Semón Photography

What a difference four years makes: CU is now rated No. 18 under new coach Deion Sanders, whose



They offer plenty of opinions In their comments on the Imagine going to school for an education, but the lesson you learn is how to grift.

Responds Ed: What’s the grift? Winning games and getting massive exposure for the school is a big value. Recruitment for students (tuition revenue) is shooting up.

Adds Trevan: Let's see, he's done everything he said he was going to do thus far, and some. Spring game sold out, beat TCU as 20-point underdogs.

Notes Ben: I'd pay him double right now before anyone else gets an idea that he needs to be their next coach. There are about five people in the world who are as talented at what they do as Mr. Sanders is. Pay him now. The grift is the University of Colorado not being affordable for people from Colorado. We all go to CSU. I love CU football, but the actual university is a grift. Comments Joe: They hire a guy they can’t afford nor fulfill if the program doesn’t go. They have played two teams that may go .500. Then they believe they are national champion contenders. The program will fail when they start losing. Unfortunately but hey, they get to go back to a conference they left and dogged out because they were going to tear through the new conference. How did that pan out? That program will never learn! They may win three more games. CSU might be a little better than the other two teams but still proves nothing. Oregon and USC will show who they are win or lose.

