Reader: Shooters Grill Saga Looks Like Bad Reality TV

Lauren Boebert, co-owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle and a candidate for Congress, has a date with the Garfield County Public Health Department on May 26, to discuss the temporary loss of the eatery's license to serve food. The department pulled the license on May 15, after the restaurant opened for dine-in service earlier this month, then ignored a cease-and-desist order and started serving on the sidewalk.

On May 18, Governor Jared Polis announced the proposed guidelines for restaurants reopening across the state and began collecting comments on his proposal; he could announce the final rules and the date when restaurants can reopen as early as May 25.

In the meantime, readers have been taking aim at Shooters and Boebert. Says Lacy:

A gimmicky restaurant with its attention-seeking owner.



Adds Leo:

Give me a fucking break, pistol-packing? Wow, such a hero. This looks like a bad reality TV series, all pretending to be complete badasses when in reality they're just putting people in danger with reopening.

Concludes Wendy:

Hopefully she's got good aim so she can shoot the virus.



Counters Jay:

I support opening all businesses. Enough is enough. Our response has been ridiculous; the cure is worse than the disease itself.



Concludes Susan:

So the new business plan is to open in a pandemic, get closed by the state and start a gofundme so you can take in more money than you would have made in a year but with no work.



Actually, the crowdfunding campaign for Shooters was started by Edward Wilks, owner of the Tradesman Gun Store next to the restaurant. "Shooters Grill Restaurant in Rifle, Colorado is under attack for standing strong," the gofundme page says, "not only for their rights and freedoms... but those that belong to each person and small business here in our nation. The government has ordered Lauren and her waitresses to lock their doors. Stand with Lauren and Shooters as she tries to defend our cherished liberties."

So far, the campaign has raised almost $6,000; the original goal was just $1,776.

