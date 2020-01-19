Reader: I Like Denver Beer, but I Will Miss Boulder Beer

Here's how the new Denver Beer Co. location will look.

The new year isn't yet three weeks old, and already plenty of big beer news has been pouring out. First came the revelation that Boulder Beer Company would be closing its taproom and selling the building at 2800 Wilderness Place in Boulder; just three months earlier, the company had announced it would stop packaging and distributing its beer. (The Sleeping Giant contract brewery in Denver will continue to brew six of Boulder Beer's flagships.)

Then came the report that Boulder Beer Co. would open a third location near the University of Denver, in the former Maddie's Restaurant space, prompting many to echo one reader's "awesome news."

But Eugene responded with this:

Too bad Boulder Beer could not figure out a way to thrive like this. Don't get me wrong: I really like Denver Beer, but I will miss Boulder Beer.



Responds Jason:

I wish they could have taken Twisted Pine's lead: Go from a mediocre brewery five years ago that distributes beers few people buy to being a great success of a local taproom with some of the best beers and best pizza in town. Instead, they're going to distribute mediocre beers that don't compete. I've spent a lot of time at the beer church. I'm sad to see it go.



Adds Scott:

Thank you Boulder Beer, for being part of a revolution in micro/craft breweries.

While Boulder Beer is forty years old, Denver Beer Co. has already become a landmark in just a decade. Says Jay:

Can't wait until Denver Beer Co. comes to DU. Platte Street is too far. My new hangout?

Responds Mike:

Excellent. That area desperately needs terrible beer.



Warns Rhonda:

Don't forget to bring your own parking places!



Denver Beer Co. owners Patrick Crawford and Charlie Berger purchased the sprawling property at 2425 South Downing Street, a former gas station, that was most recently home to Maddie's, a family-friendly favorite that closed in October.

The final product will include a 2,563-square-foot brewery and taproom that will be similar to Denver Beer Co.'s locations on Platte Street and in Olde Town Arvada, along with a 10,000-square-foot patio with a tiki bar, fire pits, yard games, a beer garden and bike parking...a good amenity in this area.

What do you think about Boulder Beer's situation? The growing Denver Beer Co.? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.