Reader: If the Food Is Better, Can They Really Call It Casa Bonita?

At long last, late last week, we had the chance to taste almost all of the menu items — including the sopaipillas! — and to see the waterfall in action once again.
The bad news: We still don't know exactly when the public will get to see and taste what Casa Bonita has to offer. But you can now sign up for the chance to be among the first to experience the place; during beta testing with limited dinner hours, guests will be pulled from the email list.
The good news: The food was delicious, as Molly Martin reveals in her first look at Casa Bonita.
And while there are naysayers, some readers are ready to dive right in, judging from their responses on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages. Says Tommy:
Wait what? The food isn’t terrible now? What’ll everyone have to talk about?Adds Barbara:
If the food is better, can they REALLY call it Casa Bonita?Comments Kyle:
At this point, who cares? They're hyping it up so much it's going to take standing in line for two hours just to get in.Replies Will:
I would be willing to stand in line for two days to experience this place!Notes Markita:
Glad they are keeping the sopaipillas!!Offers Bill:
Looking forward to it! Had a good time with my family and I hope to go again. Great entertainment and such a great place.Responds Jacqui:
They should have just let it go away.Counters Greeblehaus:
Everything I have seen this far looks amazing. Seems like they have made the place one that will really last and that’s exciting.Will you go to the new Casa Bonita? How long would you be willing to wait? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]