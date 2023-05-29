Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: If the Food Is Better, Can They Really Call It Casa Bonita?

May 29, 2023 6:34AM

Casa Bonita is opening...when?
Casa Bonita is opening...when? Molly Martin
"We try to do the right thing in everything that we do," says Dana Rodriguez, executive chef of Casa Bonita 2.0, who has overhauled the food and drink program ahead of the pink eatertainment palace's reopening under its new owners, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

At long last, late last week, we had the chance to taste almost all of the menu items — including the sopaipillas! — and to see the waterfall in action once again.

The bad news: We still don't know exactly when the public will get to see and taste what Casa Bonita has to offer. But you can now sign up for the chance to be among the first to experience the place; during beta testing with limited dinner hours, guests will be pulled from the email list.

The good news: The food was delicious, as Molly Martin reveals in her first look at Casa Bonita.

And while there are naysayers, some readers are ready to dive right in, judging from their responses on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages. Says Tommy: 
Wait what? The food isn’t terrible now? What’ll everyone have to talk about?
Adds Barbara:
If the food is better, can they REALLY call it Casa Bonita?
Comments Kyle:
At this point, who cares? They're hyping it up so much it's going to take standing in line for two hours just to get in.
Replies Will:
I would be willing to stand in line for two days to experience this place!
Notes Markita:
Glad they are keeping the sopaipillas!!
Offers Bill:
Looking forward to it! Had a good time with my family and I hope to go again. Great entertainment and such a great place.
Responds Jacqui:
They should have just let it go away.
Counters Greeblehaus:
Everything I have seen this far looks amazing. Seems like they have made the place one that will really last and that’s exciting.
Will you go to the new Casa Bonita? How long would you be willing to wait? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation