Reader: If Casa Bonita Gets an Executive Chef, Will It Serve Actual Food?

While continuing to run Work & Class and Super Mega Bien, the RiNo restaurants she co-founded, and moving ahead with her own LoHi bar, Cantina Loca, slated to open next month, Rodriguez will also serve as executive chef of Casa Bonita.
Even with the sale of the circa 1974 pink entertainment palace now final, Casa Bonita won't reopen until next summer; Rodriguez is currently analyzing the kitchen equipment changes that will need to be made before she tackles the menu. But she promises that the sopaipillas will be there, "fucking 100 percent," as well as drinks made with fresh ingredients.
And in the meantime, Casa Bonita fans and foes are pouring out comments on the Westword Facebook post reporting the Dana Rodriguez partnership. Says Eric:
Excuse me, an executive what?Adds Michelle:
I bet it's never had an executive chef. Just a prepackaged food opener.Suggests Julian:
The old executive chef was a can opener, so this is great! Congrats Dana!!!Comments Dena:
Executive chef? Does this mean there will be actual food? This is like when the Cubs won the World Series. Part of the lore was losing all the time. Part of the lore of Casa Bonita is the bad food and cafeteria line. If there's actual real food and it becomes a real restaurant, I don't know if it will still be as famous.Responds Margaret:
Really good news! This place was iconic even with the crappy food! I cannot imagine how exciting it will be to go there for the food.Now, that's a concept!Offers Jackie:
If I can no longer get the most questionable taco salad ever made, why bother?And Keith concludes:
Call me what you want, but I've always enjoyed my experience at Casa Bonita. What do people want? BORING? Obviously! You walk in there, get entertained, have a cheap meal and you bitch? WTF people? If you want Disneyland, then break out your empty wallet and hand over $200 to have that awesome experience. Me? I'm going to Casa Bonita.