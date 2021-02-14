Reader: Don't Change a Thing, Casa Bonita. Just Reopen!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

For more than four decades, Casa Bonita has been a local landmark, an eatertainment extravaganza whose reputation went national when it was the focus of a South Park episode. But since last March, the 52,000-square-foot restaurant has been locked up tight, with no indication of when it will reopen, as reported in our recent cover story on Casa Bonita.

The pink palace will be honored by Next Gallery's annual Casa Bonita-inspired exhibit, Wish You Were Here, opening on February 19. And in the meantime, memories of the place — as well as suggestions for how the food could be improved — keep pouring out in comments on the Westword Facebook page. Says Jane:



Don't change a thing, Casa Bonita! Just reopen.



Replies Scott:



I've always said, if they served their menu prepared with Taco Bell ingredients Taco Bell-style, Casa Bonita would be the best place on earth.



Asks Christine:

Who cares about the food? the food is just an entry fee to be welcomed into a Mexico dreamland.

Responds Jessie:

I always told my kids Casa Bonita was a Mexican Chuck E. Cheese.



Suggests Heather:

I’ve often wondered why someone doesn’t buy it and serve good food and drinks (and keep the rest the same). I mean, people might go there more often than when a rando relative is in town, and still have fun with all the kitsch.

Notes Mark:



Anything would be better than that 1970s-style school cafeteria food they serve now.



Replies Emma:

The awful, overpriced food is part of the allure, though.

Adds Margaret:

The food doesn't actually taste bad, in my opinion. It's just not even remotely authentic Mexican. I refer to it as Campbell's soup Mexican!

And Scott concludes:

I love Casa Bonita! However, they need to invest a few dollars in improving their game room and especially the skeeball ramps! I will continue to go there as long as they are open!



When did you last visit Casa Bonita? What would you like to see changed there when it finally reopens? What do you hope remains the same? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.