Reader: Why Is the Opening of a Fast-Food Chain Place News?

In fact, when this Shake Shack opens at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock, it will be only the fifth in the country with a drive-thru. But is that a good thing? Readers served up their thoughts in comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Shake Shake news. Says Deb:
Why is the opening of a fast-food chain place news? I don't really care what chain it is. It is NOT news.Responds Herm:
People keep saying "this isn't news!" and maybe it should not be, but it is. When places like this open, your fellow citizens line up for blocks (In-n-Out for months, remember?) So yes, it is news and yes, millions actually care, whether they should or not.Adds Ashley:
I guess I don't get the hype around all these new places. The two-hour wait at In-n-Out and Whataburger...I just don't get it.Replies Zachary
Colorado has Whataburger now. Why even build new burger spots? Waste of time.Offers Christopher:
People really like doing things in cars here. Seems like a no-brainer for Shake Shack.Counters Thomas:
So now you can get soggy crinkle-cut fries on the go? No thanks.Concludes Patrick:
If we want to cut tailpipe emissions, banning drive-thrus for all but disabled would be a good idea.