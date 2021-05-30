Reader: The Lack of Late-Night Food in Denver Is Pathetic

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Since they were allowed to return to 100 percent capacity in mid-May, many Denver restaurants are making strong comebacks, as residents hungry for someone else's cooking, not to mention some camaraderie, return to their favorite spots.

But one sector of the Denver dining scene has yet to come back: all-night joints. While a few chains have returned to 24/7 service, most of the classic mom-and-pop diners that once served through the night are now closing at 10 or 9 p.m....or even earlier. With Breakfast King and Pete's Kitchen turning off the lights long before midnight, where's a nighthawk to land?

On the Westword Facebook post of our story about the lack of all-night diners in Denver, readers offer a few suggestions...and plenty of comments. Says Julian:

The lack of night-food food really is pathetic.

Adds Kleber:



I don’t know how Denver considers itself a big city when you can’t find a decent meal after 10 p.m.



Responds Rose:

Right? It's like Amish Country on the weekends



Suggests Dank:

It’s like I’m paying for an apartment in Brooklyn but everything closes at 8. Cool city.



Notes Sarah:



There’s still Tacos Rapidos and Jerusalem, Viva Burrito and a few places open until 11 p.m., but it’s gotten ugly.



Suggests Randy:

Gee, I dunno...COVID have anything to do with it? Maybe in tandem with the hassle of drunk assholes being not exactly worth it ???? Congrats, Denver.

Adds Steve:



Maybe COVID and the lack of a workforce? Restaurants are having a hard enough time staffing prime shifts; why would they be open for the graveyard shift?



Notes Jimmy:

Smart food trucks set up outside establishments as they close down. Having to go to a diner destination is no longer necessary late night.



Points out Nick:



A lot of mom-and-pop diners close in the afternoon at least some days. The two closest to me: one closes at 3 p.m. every day, the other closes at 3 p.m. on Sundays. Can't get a decent greasy plate in the afternoon anymore.



Concludes Michael:



Not many diners but no shortage of whiners.



Yes, Great Scott's is staying open all night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and both the IHOP and Perkins on South Colorado Boulevard are open 24/7. And there's also Waffle House...but that's not Pete's Kitchen.

What are your favorite diners in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.