Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap

When I moved to Colorado 22 years ago, this was the closest restaurant to our house. Bittersweet!



I've been going there for eighteen years since I moved here. Totally bummed.



I’m so sad…..this was a wonderful place.



Definitely a good spot if you liked over cooked seafood and bland foods.

Nothing new, out with all of our old beloved places to eat in with all the corporate overpriced crap.

I’ll never forget when I brought home live lobsters for Valentine’s Day for a romantic seafood dinner. She thought I had a puppy when I made her wait in the room. When she saw two live lobsters, she cried. Lesson learned for me, but thank you, Cherry Crest!



After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."At least there are other eating options in this strip mall at Orchard and South University in Greenwood Village, including Tzatziki's Restaurant and We Knead Donut . Still, in their comments on the Denver Westword post of the news , it's clear that fans will miss Cherry Crest Seafood. Says Rebecca:Adds Paddy:Offers Pat:Counters Chris:Notes Damian:And Chris concludes: