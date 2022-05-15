Reader: No Ranch or Pineapple at a Pizza Joint? Is That Supposed to Be Hip?

Mat Shumaker, a native New Yorker and longtime chef at Rosenberg's and Famous Original J's, is heading up the kitchen, and he has a passion for pizza. "When I grew up in New York, I ate pizza two different years, 365 days straight. Just because. It wasn't a challenge; no one asked me. I just did it," he recalls. "I really love pizza to death." And he has some ground rules: no pineapple, and BYO ranch.
This is the group's first foray into this part of town. "This little strip of Broadway is one of the last remaining that feels like Denver," notes Handsome Boys founder Josh Schmitz. "There are no chains, it's super unique, it's very diverse. It feels very uniquely Denver. And all of our neighbors are incredible. I think it's going to be a very fun summer here."
And a hot one, judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook post about Casey Jones. Says Emily:
Lame & lame. No pineapple? No ranch?Adds Chris:
No ranch? Is that supposed to be cool and hip or something?Responds Wes:
They’re probably just letting people know that they serve pizza for grownups.Counters Jay:
I'm originally from Brooklyn New York and only eat cheese pizza, but they should offer their clients what the client would like.Replies Kyle:
As a customer, you have the right to choose from what they offer.Explains Melissa:
Ranch and New York pizza don’t exist in the same sentence. Ew. ...Why are you ingrates dipping your pizza in shit? Sprinkle some cheese or red pepper flakes on it and fold it in half like a real New Yorker. Fucking Colorado...Comments Jason:
Pineapple on pizza is awesome. As a customer, I should have the option to choose. Are we in New York? And why would exclude items that some customers want because of your personal preference? If you own a restaurant, you are in the service industry. Kinda sucks when you start telling your customers no.Suggests James:
It's the same as getting a Chicago dog and asking for ketchup. The reason regional foods are what they are is they don't compromise.Offers Quint:
How New York of them. More of a fan of places that don’t ban ingredients customers like, and where I can purchase what I am going or eat at the establishment.Adds Larry:
New York pizza is never NY pizza outside of the NY area. It's easy to call it that for marketing, but it is BS.Wonders Joseph:
Can we stop with this BS? Don't we have enough of those "corky" lame hipster bars already?Offers Nate:
Maybe get a pizza chef that isn’t anti-pineapple for a Ninja Turtle-themed pizza spot. Literally Michaelangelo's favorite. Pretentious fails.Observes Brandon:
Lucky for us, there are a ton of other spots to grab a slice the way you want it up and down Broadway.And finally, there's this from Don:
Welcome to the neighborhood! Thanks for landing (boarding?) in, as you say, "One of the last remaining [strips] that feels like Denver." I'll be stopping by soon!Wow, no ranch, no pineapple! What do you think of the decision not to offer those at Casey Jones? What do you think of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme in general? And what's your favorite place to get pizza on Broadway? In metro Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]