Reader: Sam's No. 3 Is the Best Breakfast in Town

Nooooooooooooooooooooo!



That is the best breakfast in town full stop. That sucks.

A Sam’s #13 Avalanche Breakfast Burrito with tater tots is heaven on a plate.

So many restaurants going down because of real estate.

They had horrible hours at that location and they were closed during the prime hours where their bar could give them additional margins.



Just don’t close Curtis Street, or Denver is dead to me.

Apparently, the Greeks have it! I mean, look at Pete's, too: In business forever, and the diners are both delish. We need more diners, bistros and automats. Affordable food needs to return to Denver!



Another beloved diner is about to reach the end of the line. On October 25, Sam's No. 3 announced that it is planning to close its location at 2580 South Havana Street in Aurora at the end of the year. The eatery, opened in 1998, was part of the rebirth of a family legacy that began with the original Sam's No. 3, which was founded by Greek immigrant Sam Armatas on Curtis Street in 1927. Aurora is the oldest of the locations operating today; all three are run by Sam's son Spero and his three sons, Sam, Patrick and Alex.Sam's No. 3 locations in Glendale and downtown Denver will remain open — the Armatas family owns both of those buildings. But despite being a longtime staple in the neighborhood, the Aurora spot was leased, and the owners "basically could not work out an agreement that worked for each of us," says Sam Armatas.Fans of the Aurora location have two more months to enjoy that Sam's No. 3, but diners are already expressing their dismay on the Westword Facebook page . Says Clint:Adds Allan:Notes Zelda:Observes Michael:Responds Chris:Offers Matt:Concludes Barbara:Do you go to Sam's No. 3? Which location is your favorite? Which dish is your go-to? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]