 Sam's No. 3 Is Closing Aurora Spot; Downtown Denver Diner Will Remain | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comment of the Day

Reader: Sam's No. 3 Is the Best Breakfast in Town

The Aurora location will close at the end of the year, but the Glendale and downtown Denver spots will remain open.
October 29, 2023
Tex Mex Chili is a must at Sam's No. 3. Enjoy it now!
Tex Mex Chili is a must at Sam's No. 3. Enjoy it now! Molly Martin
Share this:
Another beloved diner is about to reach the end of the line. On October 25, Sam's No. 3 announced that it is planning to close its location at 2580 South Havana Street in Aurora at the end of the year. The eatery, opened in 1998, was part of the rebirth of a family legacy that began with the original Sam's No. 3, which was founded by Greek immigrant Sam Armatas on Curtis Street in 1927. Aurora is the oldest of the locations operating today; all three are run by Sam's son Spero and his three sons, Sam, Patrick and Alex.

Sam's No. 3 locations in Glendale and downtown Denver will remain open — the Armatas family owns both of those buildings. But despite being a longtime staple in the neighborhood, the Aurora spot was leased, and the owners "basically could not work out an agreement that worked for each of us," says Sam Armatas.

Fans of the Aurora location have two more months to enjoy that Sam's No. 3, but diners are already expressing their dismay on the Westword Facebook page. Says Clint:
Nooooooooooooooooooooo!
Adds Allan:
That is the best breakfast in town full stop. That sucks.
Notes Zelda:
A Sam’s #13 Avalanche Breakfast Burrito with tater tots is heaven on a plate.
Observes Michael:
So many restaurants going down because of real estate.
Responds Chris:
They had horrible hours at that location and they were closed during the prime hours where their bar could give them additional margins.
Offers Matt:
Just don’t close Curtis Street, or Denver is dead to me.
Concludes Barbara:
Apparently, the Greeks have it! I mean, look at Pete's, too: In business forever, and the diners are both delish. We need more diners, bistros and automats. Affordable food needs to return to Denver!
Do you go to Sam's No. 3? Which location is your favorite? Which dish is your go-to? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Every New Restaurant That Opened This Week

Openings & Closings

Every New Restaurant That Opened This Week

By Molly Martin
Jason Momoa Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Booze Brand to Denver

Booze

Jason Momoa Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Booze Brand to Denver

By Molly Martin
A Trip to Casa Bonita: Three Hours of Pure Fun and an Impromptu Double Wedding

Recommended

A Trip to Casa Bonita: Three Hours of Pure Fun and an Impromptu Double Wedding

By Molly Martin
First Look: Tech Center Tokyo Joe's Has Been Transformed Into Oliver's, an Italian Escape

First Look

First Look: Tech Center Tokyo Joe's Has Been Transformed Into Oliver's, an Italian Escape

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation