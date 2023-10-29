Reader: Sam's No. 3 Is the Best Breakfast in Town

Sam's No. 3 locations in Glendale and downtown Denver will remain open — the Armatas family owns both of those buildings. But despite being a longtime staple in the neighborhood, the Aurora spot was leased, and the owners "basically could not work out an agreement that worked for each of us," says Sam Armatas.
Fans of the Aurora location have two more months to enjoy that Sam's No. 3, but diners are already expressing their dismay on the Westword Facebook page. Says Clint:
Nooooooooooooooooooooo!Adds Allan:
That is the best breakfast in town full stop. That sucks.Notes Zelda:
A Sam’s #13 Avalanche Breakfast Burrito with tater tots is heaven on a plate.Observes Michael:
So many restaurants going down because of real estate.Responds Chris:
They had horrible hours at that location and they were closed during the prime hours where their bar could give them additional margins.Offers Matt:
Just don’t close Curtis Street, or Denver is dead to me.Concludes Barbara:
Apparently, the Greeks have it! I mean, look at Pete's, too: In business forever, and the diners are both delish. We need more diners, bistros and automats. Affordable food needs to return to Denver!Do you go to Sam's No. 3? Which location is your favorite? Which dish is your go-to? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].