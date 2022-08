Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants

Nooooo! I love that place and have gone since I was a kid!



That is sad to read. Been eating here for forty years!



Best lasagna I ever had!!!!!



Literally the worst Italian in Denver. Olive Garden would be a better choice. Good riddance!

Denver is losing all its independent restaurants to builders who want to build expensive cookie-cutter apartments with no parking. Very sad.



Yup! Very corporate! And so sterile.



This sucks. The Bonnie Brae Tavern, and now this. That whole block that made Bonnie Brae special will just be condos now.



Hey, Saucy Noodle: There's been an empty Village Inn on Hampden and Dayton for like two years. Go check it out. Landlord must be desperate to rent it out.



"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end of this week, the garlic will go, too...and the Saucy Noodle will close for good at this spot. While Markham and her husband are looking for a new location for the longtime Italian eatery, they haven't had much luck.