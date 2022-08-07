Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants

But at the end of this week, the garlic will go, too...and the Saucy Noodle will close for good at this spot. While Markham and her husband are looking for a new location for the longtime Italian eatery, they haven't had much luck. Meanwhile, regulars have been sharing their thoughts on the Westword Facebook post of the news. Says Elizabeth:
Nooooo! I love that place and have gone since I was a kid!Adds Andrew:
That is sad to read. Been eating here for forty years!Recalls Kim:
Best lasagna I ever had!!!!!Responds Emily:
Literally the worst Italian in Denver. Olive Garden would be a better choice. Good riddance!Observes Lisa:
Denver is losing all its independent restaurants to builders who want to build expensive cookie-cutter apartments with no parking. Very sad.Replies Ronald:
Yup! Very corporate! And so sterile.Concludes Dena:
This sucks. The Bonnie Brae Tavern, and now this. That whole block that made Bonnie Brae special will just be condos now.Have you been to the Saucy Noodle lately? Where do you think it should go? What's your go-to Italian spot in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
Hey, Saucy Noodle: There's been an empty Village Inn on Hampden and Dayton for like two years. Go check it out. Landlord must be desperate to rent it out.