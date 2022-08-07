Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants

August 7, 2022 7:55AM

The Saucy Noodle will close on August 14.
The Saucy Noodle will close on August 14. Danielle Lirette
"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home."

But at the end of this week, the garlic will go, too...and the Saucy Noodle will close for good at this spot. While Markham and her husband are looking for a new location for the longtime Italian eatery, they haven't had much luck. Meanwhile, regulars have been sharing their thoughts on the Westword Facebook post of the news. Says Elizabeth:
Nooooo! I love that place and have gone since I was a kid!
Adds Andrew:
That is sad to read. Been eating here for forty years!
Recalls Kim:
Best lasagna I ever had!!!!!
Responds Emily: 
Literally the worst Italian in Denver. Olive Garden would be a better choice. Good riddance!
Observes Lisa:
Denver is losing all its independent restaurants to builders who want to build expensive cookie-cutter apartments with no parking. Very sad.
Replies Ronald:
Yup! Very corporate! And so sterile.
Concludes Dena:
This sucks. The Bonnie Brae Tavern, and now this. That whole block that made Bonnie Brae special will just be condos now.

Hey, Saucy Noodle: There's been an empty Village Inn on Hampden and Dayton for like two years. Go check it out. Landlord must be desperate to rent it out.
Have you been to the Saucy Noodle lately? Where do you think it should go? What's your go-to Italian spot in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation