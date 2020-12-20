Reader: Loved the Squeaky Floors at The Market in Larimer Square

Larimer Square, Denver's first historic district, made some history of its own this week, when the property — which includes nearly 250,000 square feet of space on Larimer and Market streets between 14th and 15th streets — was sold to Asana Partners, an outfit out of North Carolina, for $92 million. The seller was Jeff Hermanson, who'd bought Larimer Square from the Hahn Company in 1993; Hahn had purchased it from Dana Crawford in 1986.

Crawford was the visionary developer who saved the Victorian buildings along what had become part of Denver's skid row in the ’60s and turned the block into a tourist destination; it later became a go-to dining destination for visitors and locals alike. Today Larimer Square still holds some of the city's most popular restaurants — though they're closed to indoor dining at the moment.

When the sale was reported, Mark Antonation served up a trip down memory lane, listing all of the eateries he could track down that once occupied this block. In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers serve up more memories, many about The Market, which closed for good at the end of March. Says Jeff:

One of my favorite things to do in Denver was breakfast at The Market on Saturday mornings, then off to the art museum (free entry on Saturdays).



Adds Cheryl:



The Market. I have 30+ years of memories of going for dessert after theater nights with my kids. Many great breakfasts and coffee. I was the cool mom when I took my daughter and her friends for candy there on the fourth-grade field trip.



Recalls Patricia:

Bratskellar and Magic Pan, for fantastic crepes, and The Market, great desserts — and loved the squeaky old wooden floors.



Says Mark:

We used to do some drinking at the Bratskellar, occasionally listen to music at Basin's Up.



Remembers Eric:



Hung out at Champion Brewing, Soapy Smith's and Josephina's a lot in the late '90s. It was all so easygoing back then.



Notes Frank:



You forgot Your Father's Mustache.



Recalls Mark:



Lafitte’s...went there for our high school graduation dinner in 1969.



And then there's this from Zarah:



The Market was my favorite, but I used to drink underage at the Mexicali. Different Denver back when a fifteen-year-old with braces could get served margaritas.



What Larimer Square restaurants do you remember from the past? What are your favorites there now? Do you miss The Market, too? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

