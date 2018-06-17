Reader: The FBI Obviously Doesn't Give Dance Lessons!

Let's say you're out at your favorite bar trying to have a good time. Then all of a sudden a gun discharges, and a bullet lands right in your leg. That's what happened when FBI agent Chase Bishop was dancing at Mile High Spirits Distillery and did a back flip, causing the gun tucked in the back of his jeans to fall on the ground and then discharge....right into Thomas Reddington.

Last week Bishop turned himself into police; he's been charged with second-degree assault. But he'd already been charged with several other things, including bad dancing, by national media outlets and our readers, too. Here's what some had to say:

Sam advises:



Welcome to Denver, where everyone got shot in nightclub or in Uber.



James wonders:



Who disarms the disarmers? When the people lose their right to carry weapons, innocent people will still be shot by cops and feds while they dance around and blame violence on everything but themselves.



Craig notes:



Can’t even trust a trained FBI agents to responsibly concealed carry and we should trust regular people who take a class? Somehow I don’t think this is what the 2nd amendment was meant to protect.



Charles argues:



Had this been any regular person with a gun they would have been arrested at the time of the incident.



Kevin says:



The FBI obviously doesn't give dance lessons!



And Jennifer concludes:



Can we please stop and talk about the fact this man (the victim) is being represented by FRANK AZAR???

Keep reading for our coverage of the FBI's saddest agent.

The moment the FBI agent's gun discharged at Mile High Spirits Distillery. Denver7

"FBI Backflipper's Gun Fires at Mile High Spirits: Twenty Craziest Tweets"



The Daily Show's Trevor Noah takes on the backflipping FBI accidental shooter at Mile High Spirits. Comedy Central via Facebook

"The Daily Show's Hilarious Take on the Backflipping FBI Agent Shooting"



EXPAND Thinkstock

"FBI Agent Chase Bishop Finally Jailed for Mile High Spirits Backflip Shooting"

The incident took place at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, and by the next day, the story had exploded on social media. The victim told his story in an exclusive interview on Good Morning America, and also got drinks for life at Mile High Spirits, where it all happened.

Plenty of commenters have offered takes that are all in fun. But others are using this story to start serious discussions over everything from firearms safety to arming teachers in classrooms.

What do you think of the dancing FBI agent? The coverage? Let us know in a comment on this story or at editorial@westword.com.