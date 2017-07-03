The Seven Tastiest (Non-Fourth) Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

These chicken fingers could be in your mouth, if you make it to the grand opening of metro Denver's first Raising Cane's. Courtesy of Raising Cane's

It's a short work week for most people, but not for many of Denver's restaurateurs, who aren't slowing down a bit after their Independence Day festivities. Discover many of the Fourth of July festivities around Denver on our list of Eleven Independence Day Deals and Events; keep reading for seven more tasty, non-Fourth events on the culinary calendar this week.

EXPAND Vesta's bone marrow: one of the small plates on special in July. Courtesy of Vesta

All July

While Vesta's big birthday isn't until July 19, you'll have the entire month to take advantage of a few specials designed for the restaurant's twentieth anniversary. The enormous mixed charcuterie platter (five meats, five cheese, candied walnuts and mustards) is on special for just $20 (normally $35), though if you aren't in the mood for charcuterie, you can choose any two small plates from the regular menu for $20. And because you'll need something to wash it down with, Vesta's own sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and Vesta Red are $20 per bottle (sadly, limited to one per table). The spot at 1822 Blake Street has influenced the Denver dining scene for years, so make your reservation early — July is sure to be a a busy month.

Frasca goes domestic in honor of the holiday. Courtesy of Frasca Food and Wine

Monday, July 3

Even Frasca, that bastion of fine Friulian dining at 1738 Pearl Street in Boulder, is getting into the patriotic spirit. On Monday, July 3, the fanciest joint in Colorado is eschewing imported wines in favor of domestic red (Zinfandel), white (Chardonnay) and brew (craft beer). A four-course, prix fixe menu is $50, plus optional wine and beer pairings for $40 to $50. And while we can quibble with Frasca's choice of beer (Blackberry Farm from Tennessee — c'mon, where's the love for Colorado suds?), no doubt the food will be executed, served and paired perfectly, as always. Call 303-442-6966 for your reservation.

Change up your lunch routine with a tour of Fairmount Cemetery. Westword file photo

Wednesday, July 5

It's rare that we'd recommend a food event that requires you to bring your own lunch, but in this case, we're willing to make an exception. Fairmount Cemetery, 430 South Quebec Street, is hosting a History: It's What's for Lunch tour on Wednesday, July 5, from noon to 1 p.m. For $5, you'll get a lunchtime tour of the peaceful and verdant 127-year-old cemetery. If your interests lie in botany, you'll appreciate that Fairmount is the largest arboretum in the state, and to any astute Centennial State resident, the names on the headstones are a Who's Who of local history (Boettcher, Speer, Elitch, Emily Griffith, Buell, Loveland). Yes, you'll have to bring your own sack lunch, but it will definitely be a meal to remember (just don't pack fugu unless you intend on joining the permanent residents). Check out the event's Facebook page for details and to buy your ticket.

Keep reading for more food and drink events...

